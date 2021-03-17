Sevendust are planning to dust off two of their classic albums — 2003's Seasons and 1999's Home — for a pair of special livestream concerts to take place next month. The doubleheader will air live from Orlando, Fla., over two nights, April 10 and April 11, and tickets are on sale now.

That means, come this spring, the alt-metal veterans led by vocalist Lajon Witherspoon will have played more virtual shows this year than they did in all of 2020 combined. Last year saw a single livestream concert launched behind Sevendust's latest studio effort, Blood & Stone. But this year's already seen one virtual gig, in January, based on the band's 2001 album, Animosity.

So, Sevendust fans ready to rock even more in 2021, get ready — the group plays Seasons in its entirety on April 10 at 9PM ET, followed by Home on April 11 at 7PM ET, all live from Orlando's OPAV center.

For Sevendust fans, it's nice to see the band get in on livestreaming before concerts come back for good. Last October's Sevendust: Live in Your Living Room was actually the act's first-ever livestream.

Ticket buyers for April's doubleheader will also get a chance to compete in a Sevendust raffle surrounding the concerts. The first-place prize includes a PRS Tremonti SE custom guitar used and signed by the band, plus a Dean Z guitar signed by Sevendust guitarist John Connolly. Runners-up prizes include signed Blood and Stone LPs, Sevendust guitar pick tins and more.

Get your doubleheader tickets and find out more at nocapshows.com.

Sevendust