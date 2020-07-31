Sevendust Announce 13th Album ‘Blood & Stone’

Sevendust began work on their 13th studio album in the fall of last year and have now officially announced Blood & Stone, a 13-track effort, which features the previously released cover of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried to Live," due Oct. 23 on Rise Records.

The veteran group once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who commanded Sevendust's previous record, 2018's All I See Is War, and has also teamed up with notable acts such as Alter Bridge, Tremonti and Slash.

View the album art and complete track listing further down the page and to pre-order Blood & Stone, head here.

Speaking about the cover selection in particular, singer Lajon Witherspoon explained, “Soundgarden is such an important band to all of us in Sevendust and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting. We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Elvis suggested ‘The Day I Tried To Live.’ I would have been fine with any of those songs personally. When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden.”

Guitarist Clint Lowery has been especially productive over the last year and released his debut solo album, God Bless the Renegades, back in January.

Sevendust, Blood & Stone Album Art + Track Listing

Rise Records

01. "Dying to Live"

02. "Love"

03. "Blood From a Stone"

04. "Feel Like Going On"

05. "What You’ve Become"

06. "Kill Me"

07. "Nothing Left to See Here Anymore"

08. "Desperation"

09. "Criminal"

10. "Against the World"

11. "Alone"

12. "Wish You Well"

13. "The Day I Tried to Live"