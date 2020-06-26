Hear Sevendust Cover Soundgarden’s ‘The Day I Tried to Live’

Sevendust have released their first piece of post-All I See Is War music and it's a cover. The band has taken on the Soundgarden classic, "The Day I Tried to Live," with a lyric video available to view below.

The group decided to release the new song after witnessing the changes happening around the globe, feeling that the message of trying to live a better life is as relevant now as it was when Soundgarden released the track in 1994. Their cover stays pretty faithful to the original with frontman Lajon Witherspoon getting to put the full power of his vocal into the song.

“Soundgarden is such an important band to all of us in Sevendust and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting,” explains Lajon Witherspoon. “We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Elvis [Baskette] suggested ‘The Day I Tried To Live.’ I would have been fine with any of those songs personally. When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden.”

If you like what you hear, the Sevendust cover is available at this location.

The Soundgarden original first appeared on their 1994 album, Superunknown. It reached No. 13 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

Though touring has come to a standstill during the global pandemic, Sevendust still have a few dates remaining on their schedule, including an appearance at the Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando this September and Australian tour dates to follow in February. Stay up to date with their touring here.

Rise Records

Sevendust, "The Day I Tried to Live" (Soundgarden Cover)