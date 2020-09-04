Sevendust Announce Livestream Show as Only 2020 Live Performance

Sevendust are gearing up for the release of Blood & Stone, their 13th studio album. In celebration of the album's release, the band has just announced a livestream concert set for Oct. 23 and the show will be their only live performance of 2020.

The event will be held on the very same day the album comes it, imbuing the spirit of a traditional record release show. Tickets are just $17 and Sevendust are set to hit the stage/your screen at 9PM ET. Ticket holders will even have a crack at a raffle where a signed acoustic guitar is up for grabs as well as scoring event-specific merchandise and more.

"Yes, this show is the same day as the release of our new album, Blood & Stone," said Sevendust in a collective statement. "We will performing at livestream concert to celebrate, just for you! Get access now and you could enter a raffle which includes the first prize of a 7D signed acoustic guitar…and more. PLUS, shop for some brand new merch at our digital merch table. As you checkout, make sure you also grab our new 7D LIVE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM event T-shirt (limited to this show) and a copy of Blood & Stone on CD. We hope to 'see' you all there!!!"

Get your tickets here and to pre-order Blood & Stone, head to this location. For a preview of the record, listen to "Blood From a Stone," the first original song off the album, which followed the release of the Soundgarden cover, "The Day I Tried to Live."

Sevendust, Livestream Event Flyer

