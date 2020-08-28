Sevendust Debut Heavy New Song ‘Blood From a Stone’

After teasing fans earlier this year with a cover of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried to Live," Sevendust have officially unveiled the first original track, "Blood From a Stone," off their forthcoming 13th album, Blood & Stone.

This is a brooding, dark track defined by undulating rhythms, slightly dissonant melodies and a strong, push/pull dynamic thanks to the anthemic accented drumming from Morgan Rose. Washing away the angst, at least in part, is Lajon Witherspoon, whose uplifting presence counters the bleaker moments on the track.

"'Blood From a Stone' was inspired by the endurance and threshold of our band, the wins and the losses, the good and bad years. That we have more to give, more to say and we pull that out of each other," stated guitarist Clint Lowery.

Read the lyrics to the new song directly below and hear the track further down the page.

What you needed, what you wanted

It's been here the whole time

So sorry for the heavy burden

Time to let it roll, let it ride

And follow your heart ‘till we die.

Keep searching for something Once we believe we were all enough

We keep losing the fight

I'm sorry for the things that I have done

You took it from me, like blood from a stone What you see you run right over

I've been walking straight lines

Now we free the guilty man

Time to let it go, let it right

And follow your heart ‘till we die

Keep searching for something Once we believe we were all enough

We keep losing the fight

I'm sorry for the things that I have done

You took it from me, like blood from a stone Something don’t feel right

Hold on a bit longer dear

I won't be down or long

No I won't be ripped away

Oh I think I've had enough

You'll never know the feeling Once we believe we were all enough

We keep losing the fight

I'm sorry for the things that I have done

You took it from me, Like blood from a stone

Sevendust's Blood & Stone will be released on Oct. 23 through Rise Records. To pre-order your copy, head here.

Sevendust, "Blood From a Stone"

Sevendust, Blood & Stone Album Art + Track Listing

Rise Records

01. "Dying to Live"

02. "Love"

03. "Blood From a Stone"

04. "Feel Like Going On"

05. "What You’ve Become"

06. "Kill Me"

07. "Nothing Left to See Here Anymore"

08. "Desperation"

09. "Criminal"

10. "Against the World"

11. "Alone"

12. "Wish You Well"

13. "The Day I Tried to Live"