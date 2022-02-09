Sevendust Reveal Second Leg of ‘Animosity’ 21st Anniversary Tour

If your city didn't get a tour stop on the first leg of Sevendust's 21st Anniversary tour celebrating Animosity, then you may have one now. The group just added a second leg of dates for this spring that will carry them into May.

The band gets a bit of a breather, as the first leg of the tour runs March 4 in Oklahoma City through March 27 in Nashville. The second leg doesn't kick off until April 29 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the group then playing primarily East Coast and southeastern U.S. dates. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues below.

Animosity was released on Nov. 13, 2001 and yielded two of the band's most enduring hits, "Praise" and "Angel's Son," while peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and occupied a spot for 13 weeks. In March of the following year, the record, Sevendust's third, was certified gold by the RIAA.

The album goes beyond just the singles though, which also included "Live Again," "Crucified" and "Xmas Day," with "Trust" and "Shine" in particular going on to become other fan favorites.

See dates for both legs listed below and you can find ticketing information via the band's website.

Sevendust 'Animosity" 21st Anniversary Tour Second Leg

April 29 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

April 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The FIllmore

May 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theater

May 03 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

May 04 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey’s

May 06 - Long Island, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 07 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

May 08 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster Theater

May 10 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

May 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

May 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Neighborhood Theatre

May 15 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Neighborhood Theatre

May 17 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Magestic

May 18 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall

May 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 20 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

First Leg

March 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond Ballroom

March 05 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 07 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

March 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 11 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

March 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 13 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

March 15 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

March 19 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

March 20 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

March 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

March 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

March 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

March 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon