Sevendust Reveal Second Leg of ‘Animosity’ 21st Anniversary Tour
If your city didn't get a tour stop on the first leg of Sevendust's 21st Anniversary tour celebrating Animosity, then you may have one now. The group just added a second leg of dates for this spring that will carry them into May.
The band gets a bit of a breather, as the first leg of the tour runs March 4 in Oklahoma City through March 27 in Nashville. The second leg doesn't kick off until April 29 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the group then playing primarily East Coast and southeastern U.S. dates. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues below.
Animosity was released on Nov. 13, 2001 and yielded two of the band's most enduring hits, "Praise" and "Angel's Son," while peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and occupied a spot for 13 weeks. In March of the following year, the record, Sevendust's third, was certified gold by the RIAA.
The album goes beyond just the singles though, which also included "Live Again," "Crucified" and "Xmas Day," with "Trust" and "Shine" in particular going on to become other fan favorites.
See dates for both legs listed below and you can find ticketing information via the band's website.
Sevendust 'Animosity" 21st Anniversary Tour Second Leg
April 29 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
April 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The FIllmore
May 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theater
May 03 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater
May 04 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey’s
May 06 - Long Island, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 07 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino
May 08 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster Theater
May 10 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
May 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts
May 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
May 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Neighborhood Theatre
May 15 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Neighborhood Theatre
May 17 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Magestic
May 18 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall
May 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
May 20 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville
First Leg
March 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond Ballroom
March 05 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
March 07 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
March 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
March 11 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
March 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 13 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
March 15 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
March 19 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
March 20 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
March 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
March 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
March 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
March 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon