Shadow of Intent Drop Vicious New Song ‘Intensified Genocide’
Deathcore brutes Shadow of Intent are three albums deep into their career and really made a splash in 2019 with Melancholy. Work continues on a forthcoming record, but the band is tiding fans over with the pulverizing new song, "Intensified Genocide."
The band is among the leaders in the evolution of deathcore, embracing melodic and symphonic elements to round out their death-addled, groove-laden brutality. "Intensified Genocide" is a genuine mold-breaker with a songwriting focus that's reliant on dynamism rather than stacking breakdowns, which makes those pit-opening chug parts all the more impactful at the end of the track.
Vocalist Ben Duerr commented, "With this song, we touch on some of the darkest chapters in human history, often swept under the rug or unheard of. Events that may happen anywhere, due to the carelessness or shortsightedness of dignitaries."
Watch the music video for "Intensified Genocide" below and keep your eye out for more from Shadow of Intent as the year continues.
Shadow of Intent, "Intensified Genocide" Lyrics
The schism has succumbed to militant decadence
Boundaries perverted, the populous ravenous
Their rights have been compromised
Forced into battle to keep what they own
Plotting the new reign, the parliament ponders
Seizing the motherland after disbandment
Caught in between these brutal objectives
Resorting to violence they're eaten alive
Death
This civil division has far surpassed humility
Defiling the dissident, their lack is evident
They have completely descended to murder
Children play day and night with severed heads
Inhuman execution
Slashing of throats
Mass despoliations
Death in vain
Frenzied grabbing for the closest weapon
Kill or be killed becomes the new way
Keep plunging down the rabbit hole
Resolution through cruelty
Internal strife
Newborns have been torn away from wailing mothers
The future of a nation mutilated, smothered
Displayed as a warning
Bodies left uncovered
And to this day, it can be seen
Unreconciled divide
This dark path was placed by politician hands
Residents now fear the once coveted moonlight
Luscious sculpture, who's glory once had gushed
Supplanted by such beauty and disgust
Species of savages
Persistent penitence
Evident lack of a shred of humanity
Macabre obsession
Removal of men keeps on fueling the passion
Stalking the rooftops they gaze down with penance
They'll be the ones who take care of the menace
Harder and harder, these two sides collide
Intensified genocide
Eaten alive
Civil division has far surpassed humility
Their lack is evident as they defile the dissident
They have completely descended to murder
Children play day and night with severed heads
Inhuman executions
Slashing of throats
Mass despoilations
Death in vain
Frenzied grabbing for the closest weapon
Kill or be killed becomes the new way
Keep plunging down the rabbit hole
They've beaten this dead horse to mush
They cannot stop these ferocious urges
They plunge the knife deeper into the throat of democracy
Slowly carving the head from the neck
This dark path was placed by politician hands
Residents now fear the once coveted moonlight
Luscious sculpture, whose glory once had gushed
Supplanted by such beauty and disgust
Shrouded foulness, the soul inside observed
Shrieks of anguish
Cremation will be served
Bathe in the blood
The blade unjust lost control
Into the furnace, Into the hole
They bathe in the blood
The blade unjust lost control
Into the furnace, Into the hole