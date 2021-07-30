Shadow of Intent Drop Vicious New Song ‘Intensified Genocide’

Deathcore brutes Shadow of Intent are three albums deep into their career and really made a splash in 2019 with Melancholy. Work continues on a forthcoming record, but the band is tiding fans over with the pulverizing new song, "Intensified Genocide."

The band is among the leaders in the evolution of deathcore, embracing melodic and symphonic elements to round out their death-addled, groove-laden brutality. "Intensified Genocide" is a genuine mold-breaker with a songwriting focus that's reliant on dynamism rather than stacking breakdowns, which makes those pit-opening chug parts all the more impactful at the end of the track.

Vocalist Ben Duerr commented, "With this song, we touch on some of the darkest chapters in human history, often swept under the rug or unheard of. Events that may happen anywhere, due to the carelessness or shortsightedness of dignitaries."

Watch the music video for "Intensified Genocide" below and keep your eye out for more from Shadow of Intent as the year continues.

Shadow of Intent, "Intensified Genocide" Lyrics

The schism has succumbed to militant decadence

Boundaries perverted, the populous ravenous

Their rights have been compromised

Forced into battle to keep what they own

Plotting the new reign, the parliament ponders

Seizing the motherland after disbandment

Caught in between these brutal objectives

Resorting to violence they're eaten alive

Death This civil division has far surpassed humility

Defiling the dissident, their lack is evident

They have completely descended to murder

Children play day and night with severed heads

Inhuman execution

Slashing of throats

Mass despoliations

Death in vain

Frenzied grabbing for the closest weapon

Kill or be killed becomes the new way

Keep plunging down the rabbit hole

Resolution through cruelty

Internal strife

Newborns have been torn away from wailing mothers

The future of a nation mutilated, smothered

Displayed as a warning

Bodies left uncovered

And to this day, it can be seen

Unreconciled divide This dark path was placed by politician hands

Residents now fear the once coveted moonlight

Luscious sculpture, who's glory once had gushed

Supplanted by such beauty and disgust Species of savages

Persistent penitence

Evident lack of a shred of humanity

Macabre obsession

Removal of men keeps on fueling the passion

Stalking the rooftops they gaze down with penance

They'll be the ones who take care of the menace

Harder and harder, these two sides collide

Intensified genocide

Eaten alive

Civil division has far surpassed humility

Their lack is evident as they defile the dissident

They have completely descended to murder

Children play day and night with severed heads

Inhuman executions

Slashing of throats

Mass despoilations

Death in vain

Frenzied grabbing for the closest weapon

Kill or be killed becomes the new way

Keep plunging down the rabbit hole They've beaten this dead horse to mush

They cannot stop these ferocious urges

They plunge the knife deeper into the throat of democracy

Slowly carving the head from the neck

This dark path was placed by politician hands

Residents now fear the once coveted moonlight

Luscious sculpture, whose glory once had gushed

Supplanted by such beauty and disgust

Shrouded foulness, the soul inside observed

Shrieks of anguish

Cremation will be served Bathe in the blood The blade unjust lost control

Into the furnace, Into the hole

They bathe in the blood

The blade unjust lost control

Into the furnace, Into the hole

Shadow of Intent, "Intensified Genocide" Music Video