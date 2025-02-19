Sharon Osbourne Admits Her Biggest Mistake While Managing Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne revealed during an appearance on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast that her biggest mistake managing Ozzy Osbourne's career was denying a request to have the singer read for a very well-known film role. And once you hear what it is, you'll have a hard time envisioning anyone else in that role. Sharon confirmed to Corgan she feels he would have been perfect for it.

What Film Role Did Ozzy Osbourne Miss Out On?

At one point when the discussion turned to Sharon's managing of Ozzy's career, she offered up something she's never revealed in a prior interview.

Calling it her "biggest mistake," Sharon confirmed, "He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I've never said this to anyone .... and I said no."

"Now wouldn't he have been perfect?," Sharon asked Corgan.

Who Eventually Played the Role Ozzy Would Have Read For?

As Sharon confirmed, it was the role of Captain Teague in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End sequel.

The cameo of the pirate with assumed family ties to Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow famously went to another rocker, the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Depp had floated the idea of Richards playing the role, but now we know that there was at least an inquiry about Ozzy.

Sharon Osbourne Guests on Billy Corgan's The Magniificent Others Podcast

Ozzy Does Have Film Credits

While Ozzy Osbourne missed out on a Pirates of the Caribbean blockbuster sequel, he has actually appeared on the big screen on several occasions.

In 1986, he famously appeared in the horror film Trick or Treat. Other Ozzy movie credits include The Jerky Boys, Private Parts, Little Nicky, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Ghostbusters (2016 version).