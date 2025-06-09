Sharon Osbourne Dropped a Band From Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show — Here’s Why

Sharon Osbourne apparently dropped a band from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert following a feud she had with their manager.

When the show was first announced back in February, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon were on the lineup in addition to Sabbath and Osbourne, as well as many other individual musicians from huge rock and metal bands.

Over time, more groups were added to the bill, including Guns N' Roses, Tool, Rival Sons and the surviving members of Soundgarden. But it seems that one of the bands that was scheduled to play the event has since been booted from the bill after Sharon Osbourne had a falling out with their manager.

“I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath. And it was probably the worst way I’ve felt in years. And I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn’t know me. And he’s now going around making up bullshit lies because I threw his band off the bill," Sharon asserted during an interview with Metal Hammer.

READ MORE: How You Can Watch Ozzy Osbourne + Black Sabbath's 'Back to the Beginning' Farewell Concert

"I don’t care what people say. Because do you know what? I don’t love them. I care about people who love me, what they say about me. You can’t care what an industry says, because you don’t love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn’t.”

While Sharon didn't indicate which band was removed from the bill, there were some rumors circulating online that Tool's name had been taken off the event website. However, Loudwire has confirmed that Tool are still participating in the concert and the livestream, and the error on the website has been corrected.

"Back to the Beginning" will take place Saturday, July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

back sabbath farewell concert livestream graphic Back to the Beginning loading...