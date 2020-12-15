Sharon Osbourne Tested Positive for COVID-19, Was Briefly Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne, the longtime wife and manager of Ozzy Osbourne and an entertainment personality in her own right, has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news this week on social media.

The development comes after Sharon had to quarantine twice in the past several months following possible exposures to the infectious disease that's sparked a worldwide pandemic. The first was when her granddaughter and Jack Osbourne's youngest child, Minnie, tested positive in September.

Then, last month, Sharon again had to quarantine, explaining, "one of the ladies that [she works] with at home has come down with Covid," as she told her fellow co-hosts on CBS daytime talk show The Talk. "So we're all on lockdown," Sharon added. "Can you believe it? This is my second lockdown."

Now, the Osbourne matriarch herself has received a test result showing she's carrying the coronavirus. She explained as much, also noting that Ozzy had tested negative, in a quick note to fans late Monday (Dec. 15).

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19," Sharon writes. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy."

In the United States, there have been a reported 16 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached American shores earlier this year, as Reuters pointed out. On Monday, the same day Sharon revealed her positive test, the U.S. death toll for the virus surpassed 300,000.

However, several vaccines are on their way, including one from Pfizer that received emergency approval from the FDA this week. Some healthcare workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, as reported by Fortune.