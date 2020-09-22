One of Ozzy Osbourne’s Grandchildren Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter and Jack Osbourne's youngest child, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, has tested positive for COVID-19, Sharon revealed on Monday (Sept. 21).

She brought the news to The Talk, the CBS daytime talk show where Sharon regularly appears alongside co-hosts such as Carrie Ann Inaba. Via videoconference, the Osbourne matriarch explained that she's currently in quarantine but that neither herself, Jack or Jack's other children have tested positive.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it," Sharon said. "And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID. She's okay; she's doing good. I don't have it, her daddy doesn't have it, her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't."

Jack's junior daughter is still a toddler, and Sharon underscored her young age when speaking about the situation on The Talk. The extent of COVID-19's infectivity concerning babies and children has been a hotly debated topic since the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

"[Minnie] got it from somebody who works for my son," Sharon made clear on the broadcast. "And it just goes to show you — she's 3 years of age — that children can get COVID."

It was unclear on Monday if Ozzy was also in quarantine or had recent contact with the child. (In late August, Jack shared an Instagram photo showing he and his daughters vacationing with the veteran rocker and Sharon.) Before the pandemic, a string of health issues had forced Ozzy to postpone several tour dates before he ultimately revealed a diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in January. He still hopes to tour in 2022.

Sharon Osbourne on The Talk - Sept. 21, 2020