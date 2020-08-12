Shavo Odadjian ‘Not Closing the Book’ on System of a Down With New Band

System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian became the latest member of the band to release new music away from the group after the failed attempt at sessions for a new album a few years back. But Odadjian says in a new interview that his North Kingsley band should not be viewed as his replacement for System of a Down.

He tells Metal Hammer, "This is new and it's great and I can't wait to take it over the top, and my heart is in this because System is not working, but my heart is always with System as well."

He adds, "I'll take the time off and work with System any time they're ready. I have about 25 different things that I could still bring to System. I know Daron [Malakian]'s got tons of music. We are always writing music."

In 2016 it was revealed that the members of System of a Down were working on new music for a potential album, but by 2018 the sessions had stopped as the group members couldn't see eye to eye on the music being presented. They've remained friendly and have toured in the time since, but have not returned to the studio to take another shot at a fresh album.

Still, that hasn't kept Odadjian from having optimism, even as he's releasing music with his new project North Kingsley.

“I’m not closing the book on System because I'm doing this. I know a lot of people are like, ‘Oh no, it's the final guy, the one who was always System of a Down, always pushing for System, the cheerleader – now he’s doing this,’" says Odadjian. “Yeah, I’m doing my own thing because I need to. And when the time is right, I'll be doing that other thing. I'm not going to close any doors to anything ever.”

North Kingsley issued their first song "Like That?" last week, with a full EP, titled Vol. 1, due this Friday (Aug. 14).