Shinedown Achieve 14th Mainstream Rock Chart Topper

Call it a friendly competition, but Shinedown continue to give Three Days Grace a run for the title in terms of Mainstream Rock chart dominance. The band’s current single, “Monsters,” just became Shinedown’s 14th No. 1 single on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Song chart, holding them steady in second place all-time.

The track also became the band’s 15th No. 1 on the Active Rock chart, while also adding to their record of the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever. In fact, Every one of Shinedown’s 25 consecutive singles has reached the Top 5 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

In total, “Monsters” has already amassed nearly 15 million streams and counting, making it one of the more successful tracks off the band’s ATTENTION ATTENTION album.

Earlier this year, Three Days Grace earned their 15th chart-topper on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart with “Right Left Wrong.” Shinedown’s latest peak performer now puts them one back of Three Days Grace.

Shinedown recently started their summer tour, sharing stages with rising rock acts Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands. See their dates here.

Shinedown, “Monsters”