On Friday (April 25), Shinedown launched their U.S. tour with Beartooth and Morgan Wade, delivering an 18-song set at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The hard rock veterans treated fans to something brand new, playing "Dance, Kid, Dance," which is one of two new singles that were released earlier this year. From there, a pair of Threat to Survival songs came next, the first being "Asking For It," which hadn't been played since 2017, followed by "Cut the Cord."

Speaking about "Dance, Kid, Dance," Shinedown frontman Brent Smith told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong, "We wanted the lyrics to be pushy and make you think and make you uncomfortable at times and question authority and push the envelope. Rock 'n' roll is not supposed to be safe, man. It's supposed to be dangerous."

The night featured two more debuts, the new song "Three Six Five" and the first-ever performance of "Thick as Thieves," also from Threat to Survival. Meanwhile, "Breaking Inside" and "Burning Bright" returned to the set for the first time since 2018 and 2019, respectively.

shinedown onstage Sanjay Parikh loading...

shinedown onstage Sanjay Parikh loading...

Shinedown's ever-popular cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" appeared late in the set and the group wrapped things up with a one-two punch of big hits, "Sound of Madness" and "Second Chance."

See the complete setlist and more photos, courtesy of Shinedown's tour photographer Sanjay Parikh, below. And view all of the band's upcoming 2025 tour dates further down the page.

READ MORE: Shinedown Tour Photographer Sanjay Parikh's Favorite Pyro Photos + Best Tips

Shinedown Setlist — April 25, 2025

01. "Dance, Kid, Dance” (Live debut)

02. "Asking for It” (First time since 2017)

03. "Cut the Cord”

04. "If You Only Knew”

05. "Devil”

06. "Three Six Five”

07. "Enemies”

08. "Call Me”

09. "Burning Bright” (First time since 2019)

10. "Thick as Thieves” (Live debut)

11. "Breaking Inside” (First time since 2018)

12. "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)”

13. "A Symptom of Being Human”

14. "Planet Zero”

15. "Simple Man” (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

16. "Monsters”

17. "Sound of Madness”

18. "Second Chance”

shinedown onstage Sanjay Parikh loading...

shinedown onstage Sanjay Parikh loading...

shinedown onstage Sanjay Parikh loading...

Shinedown 2025 Tour Dates

April 25-May 13 with Beartooth and Morgan Wade

July 19-Aug. 30 with Bush and Morgan Wade

April 28 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

May 01 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 02 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

May 04 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

May 06 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

May 09 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

May 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

July 19 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 20 - New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 22 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

July 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

July 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 02 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Aug. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 07 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Aug. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 16 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 21 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

Aug. 23 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 27 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Aug. 28 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum