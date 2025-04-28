Shinedown’s 2025 Tour Launch – Setlist + Photos
On Friday (April 25), Shinedown launched their U.S. tour with Beartooth and Morgan Wade, delivering an 18-song set at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
The hard rock veterans treated fans to something brand new, playing "Dance, Kid, Dance," which is one of two new singles that were released earlier this year. From there, a pair of Threat to Survival songs came next, the first being "Asking For It," which hadn't been played since 2017, followed by "Cut the Cord."
Speaking about "Dance, Kid, Dance," Shinedown frontman Brent Smith told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong, "We wanted the lyrics to be pushy and make you think and make you uncomfortable at times and question authority and push the envelope. Rock 'n' roll is not supposed to be safe, man. It's supposed to be dangerous."
The night featured two more debuts, the new song "Three Six Five" and the first-ever performance of "Thick as Thieves," also from Threat to Survival. Meanwhile, "Breaking Inside" and "Burning Bright" returned to the set for the first time since 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Shinedown's ever-popular cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" appeared late in the set and the group wrapped things up with a one-two punch of big hits, "Sound of Madness" and "Second Chance."
See the complete setlist and more photos, courtesy of Shinedown's tour photographer Sanjay Parikh, below. And view all of the band's upcoming 2025 tour dates further down the page.
READ MORE: Shinedown Tour Photographer Sanjay Parikh's Favorite Pyro Photos + Best Tips
Shinedown Setlist — April 25, 2025
01. "Dance, Kid, Dance” (Live debut)
02. "Asking for It” (First time since 2017)
03. "Cut the Cord”
04. "If You Only Knew”
05. "Devil”
06. "Three Six Five”
07. "Enemies”
08. "Call Me”
09. "Burning Bright” (First time since 2019)
10. "Thick as Thieves” (Live debut)
11. "Breaking Inside” (First time since 2018)
12. "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)”
13. "A Symptom of Being Human”
14. "Planet Zero”
15. "Simple Man” (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
16. "Monsters”
17. "Sound of Madness”
18. "Second Chance”
Shinedown 2025 Tour Dates
April 25-May 13 with Beartooth and Morgan Wade
July 19-Aug. 30 with Bush and Morgan Wade
April 28 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
May 01 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 02 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
May 04 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
May 06 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
May 09 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
May 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
July 19 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 20 - New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 22 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
July 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
July 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
July 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 02 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Aug. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 07 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Aug. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 16 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 21 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center
Aug. 23 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aug. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 27 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Aug. 28 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 30 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
The 25 Best Rock Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024)
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff