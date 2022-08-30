Shinedown’s Brent Smith Presented With Key to Hometown by WWE Legend Kane

Congrats to Shinedown frontman Brent Smith, who was surprised with a very special honor upon playing his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee Sunday night (Aug. 28). In the middle of the band's set at Thompson-Boling Arena, WWE superstar Kane was introduced to the crowd, but for locals he's also known as the Mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs. And it was the wrestling superstar and local politician who presented Smith with a "key" to Knox County based on all of his accomplishments.

The group were midway into their performance, having just played "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)" when Kane emerged on the stage and introduced himself to the crowd. "It's really special to have Shinedown here tonight. This group has No. 1 hits, they're award winning and they've sold over 10 million records," stated Kane. "But what's super special about tonight is that this is Knoxville, and lead singer Brent Smith is a 1996 graduate of South Doyle High school right here in Knoxville. So I've got something for him."

Showcasing the plaque to the crowd with the key at the center, he added, "This was designed and fabricated by students at South Doyle high school and it is a key to Knox County. Shinedown has entertained millions of people around the world and I really love your inspirational message. So congratulations on all your success and we wish you much continued success in the future."

Smith commented on the special mid-show ceremony after the concert was over, posting video of the special moment on Shinedown's socials. "Honestly I am still trying to process our night in Knoxville, and everything that happened at the Thompson-Boling Arena," said the singer. "First of all to everyone in KTOWN that came out to the show THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! It was such a joy to see all of your beautiful faces. I hope everyone had an AMAZING time, I know we did."

He added, "I must admit I am rarely at a loss for words, but unbeknownst to me, my brothers, Eric, Barry and Zach along with our head of security had a 'little' well 'GIGANTIC' surprise for me, that left me speechless, humbled, and beyond grateful… Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever imagined a moment like this, as I watched KANE take the stage, and proceed to address the crowd, and present me with the Key to the city of my hometown of Knoxville Tennessee."

Smith concluded, "Thank you to the Mayor. I am honored beyond belief. Thank you also to South Doyle High School for creating the key. I appreciate you so much. I LOVE YOU KNOXVILLE." He ended the post, by offering, “It’s never goodbye, it’s just ‘till next time.”

Watch this special moment play out below.

Shinedown are currently touring in support of their recently released album Planet Zero. The record has already yielded the title track and "Daylight" as singles. Be sure to catch Shinedown out on tour and get your tickets here.