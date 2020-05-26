Shinedown Cancel 2020 ‘Deep Dive’ Tour Dates

Shinedown had planned to be doing a deep dive into their catalog while on tour this year, but they're now the latest band to find their plans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has issued a statement revealing that the trek has been canceled.

In their statement, the band revealed that they attempted to find ways to still do the tour, but that the health concerns for all involved were simply too much for them to stage it at this time. Rather than simply postponing or trying to reschedule the run, they made the difficult decision to cancel it, but did offer hope they might try the idea "at a different time when it is safe for all."

The band's statement, including information on refunds, can be read in full below:

We're coming to you with news ... We've always been a 'fans first' band, but leaving you all in the dark is something we refuse to do. The 'Deep Dive Tour' was an idea the four of us collectively came up with to do something special for you in a way we don't often get to do. But, with the weight of everything happening in the world today, it has come to light that it is impossible at this point to continue to move the tour forward this year. Trust us, we've tried anything and everything to make these shows happen while always keeping the health and safety of our fans, crew and local venue staff as our #1 priority. Instead of stringing everyone along who pays their hard-earned money through endlessly postponing and rescheduling, we've had to make the difficult decision to cancel the shows. The 'Deep Dive Tour' will have to come alive at a different time when it is safe for all. Refunds for all tickets and VIP will be available at point of purchase. As much as this crushes us not to play the 'Deep Dive Tour,' the health and safety of our fans, crew and venue staff from around the world are of the utmost importance to us. We love you, we miss you and we have so much more coming for you this year while we sort out the 'concert world.' For information on postponements / cancellations for non-'Deep Dive' summer dates, please check at point of purchase. - Brent, Zach, Barry, Eric / Team Shinedown

Shinedown have remained active during the Covid-19 pandemic, launching a fundraiser for the Direct Relief organization in which fans would get a T-shirt and the new song "Atlas Falls" in return for a donation. In total, the fundraiser netted over $300,000 for Direct Relief, and the band has now made "Atlas Falls" available through streaming services.

In addition, Brent Smith recently revealed that he and guitarist Zach Myers are working on original material for their next Smith & Myers record.