Here's something that should garner your "attention." Shinedown now holds a Billboard chart record, taking over the lead for the most Billboard Rock Airplay chart Top 10 songs in the history of the chart.

According to Billboard, the current single "Get Up" from the Attention! Attention! album just hit the Top 10 at No. 10, pushing the band to the front of the pack in the chart's history, moving them out of a tie with the Foo Fighters. "Get Up" is the band's 11th Top 10 single on the Rock Airplay chart.

The Rock Airplay chart finds some of rock radio's heavier acts also competing with more alternative-leaning bands, as Panic! at the Disco currently top the chart with "High Hopes," followed by Marshmello and Bastille with "Happier." Shinedown's last Rock Airplay Top 10 was 2015's "Cut the Cord," with the band narrowly missing the Top 10 with every single since.

As stated, Shinedown broke a tie with Foo Fighters to claim the top spot. Other acts that are right behind them include Cage the Elephant and Muse with nine Top 10s apiece and Imagine Dragons with eight.

Meanwhile, the band is surely eyeing the Mainstream Rock Songs chart as well, where "Get Up" currently sits at No. 2 behind Disturbed's "Are You Ready?" Though Three Days Grace claimed the chart lead for most No. 1's earlier this year, breaking a tie with Van Halen, if "Get Up" rises one more slot, Shinedown will move into a tie with Van Halen for second with 13 No. 1's on the Mainstream Rock Chart, trailing Three Days Grace's 14 chart-toppers.

Shinedown, "Get Up"