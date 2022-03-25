Shinedown Call Out Groupthink + False Narratives in New Song ‘The Saints of Violence and Innuendo’

The world has been on information overload in recent years, and not every message being sent around is done so without agenda, therefore making it more difficult to decipher the actual truth behind everything we take in. That struggle is at the center of Shinedown's latest single "The Saints of Violence and Innuendo," coming from the band's upcoming album, Planet Zero.

The band has been upfront with the inspiration behind this upcoming album coming from watching the world over the last couple of years. "In the most point-blank way I can say it, this album was written for the people, by the people," Smith stated earlier this year. "There's a lot to it. I'm not even talking about just in [the U.S.] when I say a statement like that. It's the freedoms of the individual from a global standpoint."

As the title of the new song might suggest, this is Shinedown's opportunity to address the platforms and institutions that don’t value honesty and instead use half-truths, false narratives and innuendo to push agendas that are often not reflective of the people’s best interest.

“Tell me the truth / Or tell me a lie / Tell me what I’ve gotta say to get out of this room alive / Show me the answers / Or give me a clue / There’s not enough space in the miles between me and you / Oh no / Here we go / Here come the saints of violence and innuendo / So tell me truth / Are you really surprised? / You live in a world where empathy goes to die,” sings Brent Smith. It's a driving rock song that pulses with energy and conviction, and you can get a closer listen and look at the lyrics in the lyric video provided below.

The song is available via the platform of your choosing here, and you can also pre-order the Planet Zero album, due April 22, at this location.

Shinedown, "The Saints of Violence and Innuendo"

And in other recent news, Shinedown continues to add to their 2022 touring, recently announcing their fourth leg of U.S. tour dates for this year. The band will hit the road this fall with Jelly Roll and John Harvie, this coming after time spent on the road with The Pretty Reckless, Diamante, Pop Evil and Ayron Jones, as well as select dates with Iron Maiden this summer. You can see all of their scheduled North American, U.K. and European shows listed below and get your tickets via Live Nation or their website.

Shinedown 2022 World Tour Dates

April 1 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena #

April 2 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena #

April 4 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena #

April 6 – Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME #

April 8 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center #

April 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center #

April 11 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ PREMIER Center #

April 12 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena #

April 14 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center #

April 15 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center #

April 16 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun #

April 18 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena #

April 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

April 22 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum #

April 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center #

April 24 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena #

April 26 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center #

April 28 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

April 29 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena #

April 30 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena #

May 3 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum #

May 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena #

May 6 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

May 7 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

May 21 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

June 3 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 5 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 7 – Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +

June 9 – Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena

June 11 – Donington, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 13 – Belfast, U.K. @ Ormeau Park +

June 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

July 8 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Live! Open Air Music Series

July 9 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Live! Open Air Music Series

July 14 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

July 16 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Centre Videotron *^

July 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia *^

July 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ History *^

July 23 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

July 26 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

July 27 – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Place *^

July 29 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place *^

July 30 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

July 31 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Convention Centre *^

Aug. 2 – Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

Aug. 3 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre *^

Sept. 3 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater ~

Sept. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ~

Sept. 9 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ~

Sept. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

Sept. 11 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ~

Sept. 13 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ~

Sept. 14 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ~

Sept. 16 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ~

Sept. 17 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ~

Sept. 18 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Sept. 20 – Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ~

Sept. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater ~

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (not a Live Nation date)

Sept. 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ~

Sept. 30 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

Oct. 1 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

Oct. 2 – Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ~ (not a Live Nation date)

Oct. 5 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater ~

Oct. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ~

Oct. 8 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center ~

Oct. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock (not a Live Nation date)

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE

+ with Iron Maiden

~ with Jelly Roll and John Harvie