ShipRocked 2021 Officially Canceled, 2022 Announcement Coming

Fans of the annual ShipRocked Cruise will have to take a year off from the annual heavy music at sea event. Organizers revealed in a posting via the ShipRocked social media that the 2021 edition will be canceled.

As with many festivals and cruises, scheduling proved quite difficult amidst the pandemic. Still, organizers did shift their plans from the usual early year voyage until May of next year, but they've now run into another detour preventing the 2021 edition. Their statement on the matter can be read below, but it does offer hope for the cruise's return in 2022.

Greetings ShipRocked Family,

I bring you some disappointing news regarding ShipRocked in 2021. I learned this morning that Carnival is no longer able to operate our sailing on the Magic in May. And unfortunately, there is no alternative sailing available to us for the remainder of 2021. So, the next ShipRocked cruise will set sail in early 2022.

We will be sharing all of the details on SR22 with you next week, including complete information on what you need to do if you’d like to roll your current reservation over to 2022, which will include a pretty sweet incentive to stay on board!

Also, stand by for the lineup! We have been working hard to finalize that for you as well, and will be announcing who will be rocking hard and vacationing harder with you in 2022 as #SOON as possible!

Just like you, we are VERY ready to rock and roll, and can’t wait to finally see you all again in 2022!

Your Captain,

Alan Koenig

While dates had been initially pushed to May, the cruise's website had not revealed which acts were expected to play the 2021 event as only a "coming soon" note was posted. According to the website, the 2021 cruise had been 90 percent sold out. As stated in their message, details on the 2022 cruise will be coming next week.