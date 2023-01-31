Lamb of God's Randy Blythe performing Rob Zombie's "Dragula" on a rock cruise alongside alt-metal guitarist Sahaj Ticotin of the band Ra?

What more could a metal fan want?!

Those aboard ShipRocked 2023 witnessed that and more when the Lamb of God vocalist and Ticotin joined ship band The Stowaways onstage on Thursday (Jan. 26) to play the 1998 Hellbilly Deluxe single, Zombie's signature solo song, as Metal Injection reported.

Watch the video toward the bottom of this post.

Billed as the "ultimate rock cruise," ShipRocked set sail from Florida Jan. 22 on the Carnival Magic ship. Last week, it departed the Dominican Republic as The Stowaways took the stage.

But the Rob Zombie cover wasn't the only classic metal track Blythe performed with The Stowaways, who include the guitarists Andy Wood and Benjamin Eller along with the drummer James Campbell. During the very same live set, former Megadeth bass player David Ellefson joined in to cover Metallica's "One."

Last year, Lamb of God released Omens. This summer, the Blythe-fronted act will join Pantera on the road for a stretch of North American tour dates.

The Stowaways feat. Randy Blythe + Sahaj Ticotin, "Dragula" (Rob Zombie Cover) [Live; Jan. 26, 2023]

Rob Zombie, "Dragula" (Music Video) [1998]