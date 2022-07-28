Lamb of God’s ‘Omens’ Title Track Isn’t as Ominous as It Sounds

Lamb of God have unleashed the song "Omens." It's the blistering title track from the band's upcoming studio album. A music video accompanied it on Thursday (July 28).

But Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe differentiated in a statement between real omens — or just ominous events — and the choices we make for ourselves, imbuing the track with what could be taken as a personal exhortation on how to view the world.

Either way, the new single from the veteran metal band follows "Nevermore," the first track that was issued from Omens. Listen to "Omens" near the bottom of this post.

Illuminating the meaning of the song, Blythe says, "I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context."

He adds, "What some call 'omens' are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It's foolish to ignore this, but we all do it."

Lamb of God's Omens album is due out on Oct. 7. They'll hit the road with Killswitch Engage and other acts this fall. See all the dates down underneath the video.

Lamb of God, "Omens" (Music Video)

Lamb of God + Killswitch Engage 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Coney Island

Sept. 10 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 11 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge

Sept. 13 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Foundation Amp.

Sept. 14 - Baltimore, Md. @ Employers Insurance Arena

Sept. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Sept. 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Sept. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Flordia Credit Union Amp.

Sept. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 25 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp.

Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.

Sept. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Great SaltAir

Oct. 2 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Las Colonias Park

Oct. 4 - Fresno, Calif. @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Sports Center

Oct. 10 - Kent, Wash. @ Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clods

Oct. 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theater

Oct. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 16 - El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 19 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion

