Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson joined the ShipRocked Cruise house band The Stowaways onstage Thursday (Jan. 26) to play a cover of Metallica's "One." Footage from Metal Edge shows the performance.

Billed as the "ultimate rock cruise," the 2023 ShipRocked Cruise set sail from Florida last week (Jan. 22) on the Carnival Magic cruise ship. On Thursday, it departed the Dominican Republic as The Stowaways took the stage. Alongside Blythe and Ellefson, the pickup group features guitarists Andy Wood and Benjamin Eller with drummer James Campbell.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"Great time jamming @metallica 'One' featuring Randy Blythe on vocals with THE STOWAWAYS on @shiprocked Cruise today!" Ellefson subsequently said on social media.

In 2021, Ellefson was let go from Megadeth amid a sex scandal involving the bass player. The musician James LoMenzo replaced him after Testament's Steve Di Giorgio stepped in to record bass on The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, Megadeth's latest studio album. Ellefson currently plays early Megadeth classics with his band Kings of Thrash.

Last year, Lamb of God released the album Omens. This summer, the Blythe-fronted act will join the reunited Pantera on the road for a stretch of North American tour dates.

The Stowaways feat. Randy Blythe + David Ellefson, "One" (Metallica Cover) [Live; Jan. 26, 2023]

Metallica, "One" (Music Video) [1989]