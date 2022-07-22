Megadeth released the new song "Night Stalkers" featuring Ice-T on Friday (July 22). It's the second single from the metal band's upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

Ice-T, of course, is the hip-hop artist and actor behind the rap-metal act Body Count.

Together, "Night Stalkers" furthers Megadeth's heavy metal quest as multiple guitar riffs pepper the aggressive number steered by bandleader Dave Mustaine. Earlier this week, Megadeth teased the single and its accompanying music video that also emerges today (Friday).

Listen to "Night Stalkers" near the bottom of this post and look for the music video to be available at 10AM ET.

The track followed Megadeth's introductory The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! single, last month's "We'll Be Back." Both are among the tracklisting on the LP out this September. Together with a future Megadeth single, each are also part of a music video trilogy.

Last year, longtime Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was let go from the band amid a sex scandal. Bassist James LoMenzo permanently replaced him after Testament's Steve Di Giorgio stepped in to record bass on the album. The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! also marks Megadeth's studio debut of Dirk Verbeuren, the drummer who joined the group in 2016 but had yet to play on record.

The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! arrives on Sept. 2. This summer, Megadeth hit the road with Five Finger Death Punch for a slew of shows across North America. Get tickets here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify, updated weekly with 50 new songs.

Megadeth, "Night Stalkers" Lyrics (via Genius)

Concealed in the night from the light of the moon

Undetected between the heavens, the stars, and the seas

They seize the night when it's dark, like inside a tomb

Faintly, their flat black body armor gleams, light it up From verdict, to deliverance, to retribution

To the very last beat of a dead man’s pulse

You can hear the thunder roar, you can hear the engines roar

It causes thе ground to quake, to buckle and convulse Lights out in thе desert

Battle-born, ready to fight

Your death waits in the dark

And it stalks the night

Night Stalkers The angels of death ride the waves of the air

You barely see the pilots on this "zero-illum" night

The avenger's ready, now, as the targets growing near

Tracer bullets, shot from the ground, behind enemy lines Blacked out, we're under radio silence

Night vision on, green halos a’ glow

It's killing time, another lesson in violence

Bodies pile up, and adrenaline starts to flow Lights out in the desert

Battle-born, ready to fight

Your death waits in the dark

And it stalks the night

Night Stalkers Yo, when you hear four MH-47

And Black Hawk helicopters coming in low

In the dark of night

Loaded with Rangers

And Delta Force Special Ops shooters

Locked and loaded

Game's over, bitches

Got ya in my night vision

'Bout to let this 30 mm canon go

You've never seen us coming

So there's no chance of running Nothing you do can stop them

They're gonna get ya, wanted dead or alive

You can run, but you know they will find you

"Death waits in the dark," and they own the night Lights out in the desert

Battle-born, ready to fight

Your death waits in the dark

And it stalks the night

(The night) Hydra rockets are all locked and loaded

Laser-guided Hellfire missiles are ready and armed

Itchy fingers on thirty mike-mike triggers

They enter the fight, with all of their targets acquired Flying in "formation" like a black snake

Slithering closely over the map of the earth

Slicing the silvery-blueish night fog to ribbons

The time has come to return dirt back to the dirt, yeah

Megadeth feat. Ice-T, "Night Stalkers"