Fans React to Megadeth’s New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’

The first new Megadeth song from their imminent sixteenth album, The Sick, The Dying... and the Dead! arrived early on Thursday (June 23). The rippin' track is called "We'll Be Back," and fan reactions — both glowing and otherwise — have started coming forth.

Still, Megadeth fans appear thankful the album's on its way, since much interfered with the making of it. In 2019, Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer. Then, longtime bassist David Ellefson was booted from the band in 2021 after an internet sex scandal. Replacement bassist James Lomenzo officially joined the group last month after bassist Steve Di Giorgio stepped in to record the LP.

"We'll Be Back" also marks the Megadeth studio debut of the band's drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who joined the group in 2016 but had yet to contribute to a studio album.

"For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its

place," Dave Mustaine said in a press release this week. "I can't wait for the public to get hold of this!"

What do you think of the new Megadeth song? Bellow, see reactions from fellow fans and listeners. Check out the song yourself down near the bottom of this post. Look for The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! to be released on Sept. 2. Pre-order your copy here.

Catch Megadeth on tour this summer supporting Five Finger Death Punch at these dates and head here to purchase tickets.

