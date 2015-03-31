11 Shocking Crimes in Rock + Metal History

As the frontman and founding member of Welsh rock band Lostprophets, Ian Watkins cultivated a fervent following. But in late 2012, it became abundantly clear that he had used that position to exploit his young female fans, sexually abuse children and even conspired to rape a one year-old girl. After two female accusers came forward, Watkins, now 37, was charged with possession of child pornography and an "extreme" depiction of beastiality. In December 2013, he was sentenced to 29 years in prison and six years on extended license.

As long as there has been rock and metal music, there have been rock and metal musicians getting in trouble with the law. Usually they are minor offenses resulting in a fine or maybe a few days in jail. However, there have been some musicians who have committed serious and sometimes shocking crimes.

Recently, there have been some truly shocking crimes, including a murder-for-hire plot by As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis, and a disturbing child sexual assault case involving Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins. Both of those musicians are currently behind bars as they've begun to serve lengthy prison sentences.

There are also legendary crimes, like Ozzy Osbourne infamously urinating on the Alamo incident back in 1982. Check out the gallery above of the dirty dozen list of crimes committed by rock and metal stars, some which are strange and others that are heinous.

