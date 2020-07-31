A Skylit Drive went on hiatus in 2016, but singer Michael Jagmin is back with new music from his band Signals. The group also features former Of Mice & Men guitarist Jon Kintz and they've just released their new song and video for "Not If I Save You First."

It's a hard driving rockers that keeps the energy high throughout as Jagmin serves up a personal message about making the most of life. The singer reveals, "'Not If I Save You First' is about my internal struggle with the idea of death, but also about my overall hope that when my time is up and I've left this life, my family and loved ones continue to live their lives to the absolute fullest, love strong, and make countless timeless memories."

The video, directed by Hannah Left Wright and Shan Dan Horan, is primarily shot in black and white and is a performance clip centered on the musicians. Have a look below and check out the lyrics for the song as well.

The circuits start to malfunction

A star-crossed destruction

I try but my pulse keeps fading

It’s the same cycle on repeat

The wires let me sleep

A concept that keeps me breathing What are you waiting for?

While you’re my whole world you need more

What are you waiting for?

Yeah, you keep my heart beating

Girl just let me go Life and corrosion

Ignite without emotion

What makes you fear the moonlight at midnight?

Shapeshifter

I’m buried alive What are you waiting for?

While you’re my whole world you need more

What are you waiting for?

Yeah, you keep my heart beating

Girl just let me go I know that you’re afraid

But I’ve been so lost

Revising eulogies

All our sins forgot

You’ll learn from what we went through and all that we started

You’ll learn from all you lose The devil’s in the details

So I’m left scraping through all the lies

The shadow I’m chasing is slipping by

Was I worth your time? What are you waiting for?

While you’re my whole world you need more

What are you waiting for?

Yeah, you keep my heart beating

Girl just let me go What are you waiting for?

What are you waiting for?

Shapeshifter

I’m buried alive

What are you waiting for?

What are you waiting for?

Shapeshifter

I’m buried alive

"Not If I Save You First" will be featured on the upcoming Signals album Death in Divide, which will be released soon by SBG Records. In the interim, be sure the check out the song streaming at these platforms.

Signals, "Not If I Save You First"