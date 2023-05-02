Jordan Blake, the original vocalist of the California post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive, has died at the age of 36, according to reports that emerged this week and confirmed by the band's original lineup.

In a statement, the original lineup said, "We are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning. Jordan was a trail blazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene with undeniable passion who loved his fans like family."

The band added, "When he had a story to tell, you could read it in his lyrics, hear it in his voice, see it his movements and feel it in your depths."

READ MORE: The 10 Rock Music Videos That Couldn't Be Made Today, Featuring A Skylit Drive

A Skylit Drive's original members continued, "We will forever reflect fondly on the memories and music we shared. We love you Jordan, we'll see you down the road brother. 'Always in our Hearts.'"

They also said, "We want to respect Jordan's family's wishes for privacy and space to grieve so we will not be commenting until further notice. Thank you all for reaching out and for your kind words. His legacy will live on through all of you."

Blake was A Skylit Drive's vocalist when they formed in Lodi, California, circa 2006. He apepars on their first EP, 2007's She Watched the Sky. Michael "Jag" Jagmin replaced him in 2008 and is on their five studio albums.

However, after a band breakup from 2017 until 2022, Blake returned to A Skylit Drive in 2022 and started performing with the original lineup live again.

A cause of death has not been revealed. Loudwire sends its deepest condolences to Blake's family, friends and associates.

A Skylit Drive Statement on the Death of Vocalist Jordan Blake - May 1, 2023

Rockers We've Lost in 2023 Rock and metal musicians and icons who died in 2023.