A Signature Cliff Burton Beer Called ‘Cliff ‘Em All’ Is Coming

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will once again be saluted, this time with a new branded beer that's been signed off on by the musician's estate. Dubbed "Cliff 'Em All," the IPA beer came about through a partnership between Knucklebonz, Calicraft Brewing Co. and online retailer CraftShack.

The "Cliff 'Em All" beer is an IPA that is 6.4 percent ABV. The description reads that it was "brewed to celebrate the music, life and legacy of the master musician Cliff Burton." It's been brewed in a NorCal style, deemed "hoppy, bold and crushable!" This West Coast beer is made with simcoe and citra hops. And it now becomes the seventh beer in the Knucklebonz Beverage Series.

The beer release comes with a charitable component as well, with a portion of all proceeds going to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians.

The Burton family said in a statement, “Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centered on fostering the next generation of musical talent. We hand pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

Burton joined Metallica in 1982, taking over for Ron McGovney. He appeared on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning and Master of Puppets. His life was cut short during a 1986 bus crash while the band was on tour in Sweden.

“We are honored to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music superfans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

“Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honoring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us," says Simerman. "The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company. We are truly honored to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

Those interested will be able to buy the "Cliff 'Em All" beer in 40 states through Craftshack, with the ability to ship nationwide with some exclusions based on state laws. Pre-orders for the beer are being taken via Craftshack at this location. The first 500 customers to purchase the beer will also receive a free limited edition poster with their order.

