After being sidelined all last year as a result of the pandemic, emo/post-hardcore heavyweights Silverstein are gearing up for a return to the road with an upcoming North American tour slated for the fall. The band has also announced a vinyl reissue for their classic 2003 debut, When Broken Is Easily Fixed.

The 19-date trek will be in support of A Beautiful Place to Drown, the band's 10th album which was released in early March of last year, right before the global shutdown of live music occurred. The first stop is set for Nov. 4 in Cleveland, Ohio with dates across the U.S. booked out through Dec. 3, after which Silverstein will have over a week off before the tour concludes with one final gig in Toronto, Ontario in their home country of Canada on Dec. 12.

See the complete list of tour dates below and for tickets, head here.

Meanwhile, the vinyl reissue of When Broken Is Easily Fixed, is set for a July 9 release. The record has been remastered and is pressed on 180-gram canary yellow vinyl and a limited edition yellow marble variant will be available as well.

Visit the Silverstein webstore to pre-order your copy.

Craft Recordings

Originally released through Victory Records, When Broken Is Easily Fixed is now owned by Craft Recordings, who acquired the label's back catalog.

Bassist Billy Hamilton said, following the acquisition, "[Craft Recordings] reached out to discuss reissuing our first four albums. We figured the best place to start was at the beginning, with 2003’s When Broken Is Easily Fixed. Back when we signed with Victory, we insisted that we wanted all of our albums pressed on vinyl. I was just getting into collecting vinyl around this time and was excited to get my hands on our first LP pressed to wax. We released just over 500 copies pressed on marble gray and translucent blue-colored vinyl with hand-silkscreened covers. At that point, we barely thought we would ever sell 500 copies of the album, let alone the roughly 250,000 that it eventually did."

"The vinyl album remained out of print for over a decade, and that original pressing remains one of the most sought-after items by our most die-hard fans and collectors," continued Hamilton.

"While the record was eventually repressed in 2014, we wanted to raise the bar with this reissue. We went with a modern remaster and cut new lacquers, choosing to press on 180-gram vinyl with an elevated, vintage tip-on style jacket," he went on. "Being a massive collector of vinyl now, I not only love having a record that sounds good, but also one that feels and looks aesthetically pleasing. I can’t wait to get my hands and ears on a copy of this reissue!"

Silverstein 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 05 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 07 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Nov. 09 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Nov. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Nov. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah The Depot

Nov. 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

Nov. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco Theater

Nov. 20 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

Nov. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl at the LINQ Promenade

Nov. 23 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Nov. 26 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

Nov. 27 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 28 – Houston, Texas @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

Nov. 30 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Dec. 03 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at the Masquerade

Dec. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall