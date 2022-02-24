Silverstein are back with a sense of urgency, unleashing their vital new single "Ultraviolet" with a new video and all of the details for their fortchoming album, Misery Made Me, which is now on track for a May 6 street date.

While the song's subject matter may discuss a powerless feeling, "Ultraviolet" this song comes off as something infinitely powerful, brimming with a pulsing energy mirroring the angst permeating the anxiety felt.

According to guitarist Paul Marc, the song was written about the powerless feeling of not being in control of the chemicals within your brain. He explains, “'Ultraviolet' being invisible felt like the right way to describe it - to get lost in this unseeable thing. Ultraviolet light also causes physical damage to our skin, so it serves as a sort of ‘proof’ that something invisible like anxiety can hurt us.”

The song comes with an equally intriguing video from director Wyatt Clough that features Shane Told standing center in a mostly vacant room, performing to a subservient audience nodding along. Told himself is then strapped into an electroshock device as well before eventually joining his bandmates in a performance. Watch the video and get a closer look at the lyrics below. The song itself is available here.

Silverstein, "Ultraviolet" Lyrics

Do you believe in things unseen?

‘Cause something strange has a hold on me

Is it chemical?

Supernatural?

As it all unfolds

I’m learning I have no control

Can’t see it with my own eyes

Can’t feel the lows or the highs

Doesn’t stop when I try to fight it

I get lost in the ultraviolet

Can I rewire my head

When all the connections are dead

Doesn’t stop when I try to fight it

I get lost in the ultraviolet

Losing my grip and I can’t explain

I feel the fire but see no flames

Is it chemical?

Supernatural?

Why won’t it let me go?

I’m learning I have no control

If the current’s the cure

Light me up

Fifty thousand volts

Reborn in electricity

Sell my soul for dopamine

Silverstein, "Ultraviolet"

"Ultraviolet" is featured on Silverstein's next studio album, Misery Made Me, which is queued up for a May 6 street date.

"For the first time in our career, we truly put it all out there," says singer Shane Told of his veteran band's approach to the new record. "We went into this with no rules and no preconceived notions of what Silverstein is or what it could be. The results are bold. We somehow wrote the heaviest, saddest, catchiest and most emotional songs in 22 years of being a band … all on the same album."

Further elaborating on the inspiration for the album, Told offered, “I wanted to explore the meaning of ‘Misery’ as a main theme throughout the album. Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it.”

The album features guest turns from Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld, singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel, nothing.nowhere. and The Devil Wears Prada's Mike Hranica. Check out the artwork and track listing below.

And also look for Silverstein hitting the road this spring. They'll join Beartooth for U.S. dates this spring, followed by a tour of Europe and the U.K. this summer. Stay up to date with their touring here.

Silverstein, Misery Made Me Artwork + Track Listing

UNFD UNFD loading...

01 - Our Song

02 - Die Alone (ft. Andrew Neufeld)

03 - Ultraviolet

04 - Cold Blood (ft. Trevor Daniel)

05 - It’s Over

06 - The Altar / Mary

07 - Slow Motion (ft. Mike Hranica)

08 - Don’t Wait Up

09 - Bankrupt

10 - Live Like This (ft. nothing, nowhere.)

11 - Misery