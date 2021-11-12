Sion (Jared Dines + Howard Jones) Release Pit-Starting ‘More Than Just Myself,’ Announce New Album

After teasing us back in March with their first taste of new music, Sion, the band featuring YouTube star Jared Dines and Light the Torch vocalist Howard Jones, have a new song out and a full album en route. Take a listen to "More Than Just Myself" and check out the song's video below.

"More Than Just Myself" hits hard, with Jones demonstratively using all his body to muster up brutality through the pit-starting verses, then pulling back to a more melodic vocal for the chorus. Both musicians also appear in the green-and-red hued performance video for the song. Get a closer look at the lyrics, then check out the clip.

Sion, "More Than Just Myself" Lyrics

Another day

I feel it closing in

I face oblivion

(As I take) each step toward the grave

Reality is now placed on display

For all to hear for all to see

I know these walls will never define me Won't let the past contain me

I don't belong to someone else

Free from the ghosts that haunt me

I'm becoming something

More than just myself The hourglass

Runs down to the last grain

I look to end the pain

(As I take) Each step toward the grave

The open casket seems to call my name

I put my indecision behind me Won't let the past contain me

I don't belong to someone else

Free from the ghosts that haunt me

I'm becoming something

More than just myself For all to hear for all to see

I resolve to strengthen who I am

There is no one left but me

Here and now I will make my stand I am more than a number

I am everything you fear Won't let the past contain me

I don't belong to someone else

Free from the ghosts that haunt me

I'm becoming something

More than just myself

More than just myself

I'm becoming something

More than just myself

Sion, "More Than Just Myself"

"More Than Just Myself" follows "The Blade" that was released back in March of this year, but there's even more music coming soon.

Dines also revealed via Instagram that there are two versions of "More Than Just Myself," but you'll have be quick to check out the other that differs from what you hear in their video. "The one on Spotify will only be available for another 24 hours (or so). The version on Spotify is old but I still really like it so I figured I would give you all a chance to listen to a different version if you would be interested. But you gotta go fast! Its going away forever very soon," stated the guitarist.

Dines recently revealed on his social media that Sion's full album is now on target to arrive via all streaming platforms on Nov. 26. It will consist of 12 tracks in total and was two years in the making as the two musicians self-funded the project. Dines also stated three videos were still to come. Today's release of "More Than Just Myself" would be one of those clips.