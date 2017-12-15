If you need something uplifting and empowering, Skillet are your band to turn to. They torched 2016 with their 10th studio offering, Unleashed, armed with a bevy of new hits and now they've added to the album with a deluxe edition stacked with previously unreleased tracks like "Breaking Free," which features former Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm. The Christian rock vets have now issued an encouraging video for the song, which can be seen above.

"Breaking Free" is a song for the downtrodden, for those who feel the weight of life bringing them down. In the video, a young woman struggles with feeling overwhelmed and being cast aside, doubtful of making something out of her life. As the song plays out, John Cooper and Lacey Sturm alternate verses, trading off one another over the soaring chorus. The words transition from self-doubt to feelings of taking on the world and surmounting life's obstacles and we see the woman find inspiration from a beautiful sunset which gives her a renewed spirit.

Meanwhile, Skillet have received two new certifications from the RIAA. "Feel Invincible," the lead track off Unleashed has now gone Gold and the band's breakthrough record, 2009's Awake, now has the distinction of going double Platinum, making Skillet one of two Christian artists to receive the latter honor over the last 10 years. As for the rest of their album discography, Comatose has already gone Platinum and Rise was previously certified Gold.

Unleashed Beyond is furnished with five previously unreleased tracks, including "Breaking Free," as well as remixes of "Feel Invincible," "The Resistance" and "Stars." The deluxe edition of the album is out now through Atlantic Records and can be purchased here. For those looking for a rockin' New Year's Eve, catch Skillet at WinterFest 2017 in Virginia and look for them on the road on a brief headlining Winter Jam run in January. All upcoming stops can be found here

