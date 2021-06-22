Skillet Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Adelitas Way

You can add Skillet to the list of bands ready to pack up and hit the road this fall. The group just announced a fall leg of "The Aftermath Tour" that will get underway in September.

The band will be hitting the road with special guests Adelitas Way. The trek officially gets underway Sept. 12 in Chicago at the House of Blues with dates booked through Oct. 22 in St. Louis at The Pageant. Though not listed below, the band will break up their headline run with several festival appearances scheduled for the fall as well.

"We're back and ready to rock! The Aftermath Tour with special guests Adelitas Way is coming to a city near you this fall," stated the band via social media. The VIP pre-sale starts Wednesday (June 23) with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (June 25).

See the full itinerary of dates, cities and venues listed below and get additional ticketing information via the band's website.

Skillet / Adelitas Way 2021 Tour

Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TBA

Sept. 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 18 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 19 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Oct. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 5 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 9 - Boise, Idaho @ TBA

Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 12 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove of Anaheim

Oct. 17 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Oct. 21 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Oct. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant