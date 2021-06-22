Skillet Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Adelitas Way
You can add Skillet to the list of bands ready to pack up and hit the road this fall. The group just announced a fall leg of "The Aftermath Tour" that will get underway in September.
The band will be hitting the road with special guests Adelitas Way. The trek officially gets underway Sept. 12 in Chicago at the House of Blues with dates booked through Oct. 22 in St. Louis at The Pageant. Though not listed below, the band will break up their headline run with several festival appearances scheduled for the fall as well.
"We're back and ready to rock! The Aftermath Tour with special guests Adelitas Way is coming to a city near you this fall," stated the band via social media. The VIP pre-sale starts Wednesday (June 23) with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (June 25).
See the full itinerary of dates, cities and venues listed below and get additional ticketing information via the band's website.
Skillet / Adelitas Way 2021 Tour
Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Sept. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TBA
Sept. 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Sept. 18 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Sept. 19 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept. 29 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
Oct. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 5 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Oct. 9 - Boise, Idaho @ TBA
Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 12 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Oct. 15 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove of Anaheim
Oct. 17 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
Oct. 21 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant