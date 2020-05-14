Skillet Announce Graphic Novel Sequel ‘Eden II: The Aftermath’

Skillet have announced the sequel to their 2019 graphic novel Eden, titled Eden II: The Aftermath, with Z2 comics.

The follow-up sees Skillet frontman and Eden mastermind John Cooper team up once again with illustrator Chris Hunt, who worked on the initial story. The new release will be available in both a standard and a limited edition version, and can be pre-ordered now on Z2's website. See photos below.

“I am so excited to go back into the world of Eden," Cooper said in a press release. "Eden 2 gives us more of what we like from the first book: more action, more surprises, more suspense.”

"Working with the entire Skillet family was one of the most rewarding experiences of this past year; one of unprecedented success for our company” enthused Z2's Josh Frankel. “The band, their fans, and the organization around all of it is unique and passionate. Their energy is infectious, inspiring, and comes through in everything they do. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with them again.”

Eden II: The Aftermath cover

Z2 Comics

Eden II: The Aftermath cover for deluxe slipcase edition

Z2 Comics