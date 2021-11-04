Two Skillet Singles Earn New Multi-Platinum Sales Certifications

Skillet have built up quite the catalog of popular songs over the years and two of their biggest tracks have just hit new sales milestones, according to the RIAA. "Monster" has hit the quadruple-platinum mark, while "Hero" just surpassed triple-platinum status.

"Monster" is now a four-times platinum seller thanks to over four million digital certified units according to the RIAA. The song was initially released as the second single on July 14, 2009 off the band's Awake album. At the time, Skillet had primarily been known for their work in the Christian Rock world, with the song expectedly peaking at No. 1 on the Christian Rock chart. But "Monster" signified the band's transition to mainstream rock as well, breaking through to hit No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

"Monster" was later certified as a platinum seller in December 2012, with double platinum status coming in 2015, triple platinum hitting in 2019 and now the song has surpassed the quadruple platinum mark.

As for "Hero," it served as the lead track from the aforementioned Awake album. The song reached gold status (500,000 certified digital units) in 2011, followed by platinum status in 2014, double platinum status in 2018 and now triple platinum status for over 3 million digital certified units.

The Awake album was a huge record in the band's trajectory, with seven songs released over the course of the run. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Congrats to Skillet on their latest chart certifications. Now revisit both "Monster" and "Awake" below.

Skillet, "Monster"

Skillet, "Hero"