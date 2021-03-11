Skillet Announce Spring 2021 Drive-In Theater Tour

Skillet have announced they'll be back out on the road this spring, hitting 21 cities on a drive-in theater tour, which will be in compliance with all local COVID-19 related guidelines.

Joining the veteran rockers on the run, which kicks off April 22, are Christian folk/pop artist Jordan Feliz and singer-songwriter Colton Dixon, the latter of whom is also seventh on the 11th season of the reality singing competition show, American Idol. Both musicians are based out of Tennessee.

Tickets will be sold by the car load with a limit on up to six people per car and will be available starting Friday (March 12) at 12PM ET at this location. Skillet, who last released Victorious in 2019, will also host an live Instagram chat the day tickets go on sale at 2PM ET and field questions from fans.

See the full run of dates below and note that the April 29 stop will not be at a drive-in theater location, but rather an outdoor setting dubbed "An Evening Under the Stars."

Skillet 2021 U.S. Drive-In Tour Dates

April 22 — Mitchell, Ind. @ Holiday Drive-In

April 23 — Knox, Ind. @ Melody Drive-In Theatre

April 24 — Middle Point, Ohio @ Van-Del Drive-In

April 25 — Versailles, Ind. @ Bel-Air Drive-In

April 29 — Albertville, Ala. @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater *

April 30 — Sparta, Tenn. @ Sparta Drive-in

May 01 — Marion, Va. @ Park Place Drive In Theater

May 02 — Athens, Tenn. @ Swingin' Midway Drive-in

May 04 — Beaufort, S.C. @ Highway 21 Drive-in

May 05 — Albemarle, N.C. @ Badin Road Drive-In

May 06 — Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre

May 08 — Destin, Fla. @ Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

May 13 — Guin, Ala. @ Blue Moon Drive-In

May 14—Bald Knob, Ark. @ Grayson Farms Amphitheater

May 15—Marshall, Ark. @ Kenda Drive-In Theater

May 16 — Fayetteville, Ark. @ 112 Drive-In

May 18 — Carthage, Mo. @ 66 Drive-In

May 19 — Wichita, Kan. @ Starlite Drive-In

May 20 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Admiral Twin

May 22 — Cadet, Mo. @ Starlite Drive-In

May 23 — Chaffee, Mo. @ Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

* "An Evening Under the Stars" show — tickets sold in pods