Skillet Lead 11th Album ‘Dominion’ With New Song ‘Surviving the Game’
Veteran rockers Skillet teased the release of their new song, "Surviving the Game," and now that the music video for the track has finally arrived, the group has also unveiled the details to their 11th album, Dominion.
"Surviving the Game" comes from a point of personal empowerment on what frontman John Cooper described in a question and answer video session as a "defiant" album that is a reaction to a fear-based climate. Musically, this album opener leans into an electronic/beat-based direction with Cooper's rhythmic vocal delivery masked with a gritty filter that helps drive the nervous tension that breaks free with a thunderous, fist-shaking chorus.
The singer/bassist described "Surviving the Game" as "a defiant song about not giving in to the fear that the world is and has been experiencing. This song brings a feeling of survival; you have to do what you need to do in order to get your life back; a defiance against fear and the things that want to hold you down. For so many, that's depression, isolation, loneliness, suicidal thoughts, etc. This song is about becoming the person you are meant be and coming out on the other side of all the madness."
"'Dominion is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe. In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear," Cooper continued, commenting on the upcoming full length. "I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off!"
Watch the video for "Surviving the Game" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. The Dominion album, which was produced by Kevin Churko, will be released on January 14, 2022 through Atlantic Records. View the artwork and track listing further below and pre-order your copy of the album here.
Skillet, "Surviving the Game' Lyrics
To be more than a conqueror
You have to learn to enjoy the pain
If you want to survive the game
You can try to defeat me (beat me)
You dunno it’s the pain that’ll feed me (feed me)
And I'm gonna take back what you took before
Coz I was born for this
All the bones that you’re breaking (breaking)
You pretend you’re the one that can save me (save me)
Now I’m taking it back - it was never yours
I’m fighting
Fighting for my focus
Give the pain a purpose
Light the fire inside
Feel it come alive (come alive)
Show ‘em what I’m made of
Victories for the brave ones
Who never bow the knee when it’s do or die
One more time
Surviving the game
I can be unstoppable
Gonna walk through hell
Gonna shake the walls
Survive - Surviving the game
Living the impossible
I’m a champion, Indestructible
Survive - coz I’m
Surviving the game
I can be unstoppable
Gonna be indestructible
I can be unstoppable
Gonna be indestructible
All the liars around me (round me)
Like the wolves at the walls they surround me (round me)
In the face of the fear I keep standing tall
I will conquer this
I come out like a lion (lion)
I was born to be demon-defiant (biting)
And I won’t ever let this kingdom fall
I’ll show them
Show them what you’re made of
Victories for the brave ones
Never bow the knee coz it’s do or die
I am more than a conqueror
The past behind me life is ahead
I’ll take the way of the Warrior
I walk alone no fear to the death
Skillet, Surviving the Game" Music Video
Skillet, Dominion Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Surviving The Game"
02. "Standing In The Storm"
03. "Dominion"
04. "Valley Of Death"
05. "Beyond Incredible"
06. "Destiny"
07. "Refuge"
08. "Shout Your Freedom"
09. "Destroyer"
10. "Forever Or The End"
11. "Ignite"
12. "White Horse"