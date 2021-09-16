Skillet Lead 11th Album ‘Dominion’ With New Song ‘Surviving the Game’

Veteran rockers Skillet teased the release of their new song, "Surviving the Game," and now that the music video for the track has finally arrived, the group has also unveiled the details to their 11th album, Dominion.

"Surviving the Game" comes from a point of personal empowerment on what frontman John Cooper described in a question and answer video session as a "defiant" album that is a reaction to a fear-based climate. Musically, this album opener leans into an electronic/beat-based direction with Cooper's rhythmic vocal delivery masked with a gritty filter that helps drive the nervous tension that breaks free with a thunderous, fist-shaking chorus.

The singer/bassist described "Surviving the Game" as "a defiant song about not giving in to the fear that the world is and has been experiencing. This song brings a feeling of survival; you have to do what you need to do in order to get your life back; a defiance against fear and the things that want to hold you down. For so many, that's depression, isolation, loneliness, suicidal thoughts, etc. This song is about becoming the person you are meant be and coming out on the other side of all the madness."

"'Dominion is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe. In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear," Cooper continued, commenting on the upcoming full length. "I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off!"

Watch the video for "Surviving the Game" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. The Dominion album, which was produced by Kevin Churko, will be released on January 14, 2022 through Atlantic Records. View the artwork and track listing further below and pre-order your copy of the album here.

Skillet, "Surviving the Game' Lyrics

To be more than a conqueror

You have to learn to enjoy the pain

If you want to survive the game You can try to defeat me (beat me)

You dunno it’s the pain that’ll feed me (feed me)

And I'm gonna take back what you took before

Coz I was born for this All the bones that you’re breaking (breaking)

You pretend you’re the one that can save me (save me)

Now I’m taking it back - it was never yours

I’m fighting Fighting for my focus

Give the pain a purpose

Light the fire inside

Feel it come alive (come alive)

Show ‘em what I’m made of

Victories for the brave ones

Who never bow the knee when it’s do or die One more time Surviving the game

I can be unstoppable

Gonna walk through hell

Gonna shake the walls

Survive - Surviving the game Living the impossible

I’m a champion, Indestructible

Survive - coz I’m Surviving the game

I can be unstoppable

Gonna be indestructible

I can be unstoppable

Gonna be indestructible All the liars around me (round me)

Like the wolves at the walls they surround me (round me)

In the face of the fear I keep standing tall

I will conquer this I come out like a lion (lion)

I was born to be demon-defiant (biting)

And I won’t ever let this kingdom fall

I’ll show them Show them what you’re made of

Victories for the brave ones

Never bow the knee coz it’s do or die I am more than a conqueror

The past behind me life is ahead

I’ll take the way of the Warrior

I walk alone no fear to the death

Skillet, Surviving the Game" Music Video

Skillet, Dominion Album Art + Track Listing

Atlantic

01. "Surviving The Game"

02. "Standing In The Storm"

03. "Dominion"

04. "Valley Of Death"

05. "Beyond Incredible"

06. "Destiny"

07. "Refuge"

08. "Shout Your Freedom"

09. "Destroyer"

10. "Forever Or The End"

11. "Ignite"

12. "White Horse"