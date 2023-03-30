While the upcoming CMT Music Awards will understandably put a fair share of focus on country music, they'll also pay tribute to Southern Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd with a multi-genre salute that includes rockers Slash, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, The Allman Brothers Band's Chuck Leavell and more. The tribute comes just weeks after guitarist Gary Rossington, the lone remaining member of the original band, died at the age of 71.

The tribute is understandable as Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had their biggest success in the rock world of the '70s, but their southern rock roots also influenced a number of country superstars along the way. And, as this is the CMT Music Awards, the tribute will also feature a number of country stars including Cody Johnson, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd taking part as well.

Rodgers and Johnson are expected to handle vocals during the tribute, with Rimes and Judd filling the role of the "Honkettes." The celebration comes 50 years after the band's debut album was released.

In addition, there will be some members of the extended Lynyrd Skynyrd family in the audience as Rossington's widow, Dale Krantz Rossington, and more recent Lynyrd Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock are expected to attend.

The CMT Music Awards will air this Sunday (April 2) at 8PM ET/PT on CBS live from Austin's Moody Center.