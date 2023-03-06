The rock and metal community mourns the death of Gary Rossington, the last remaining original member of southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The band confirmed that the 71-year-old guitarist had died yesterday (March 5) through a statement shared on social media.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time," wrote the group.

READ MORE: Gary Rossington, Last Original Lynyrd Skynyrd Member, Dead at 71

Online, rock and metal musicians, as well as other notable community members, have paid tribute to the late rocker, who appeared on each of Skynyrd's 14 studio albums, the last being 2012's Last of a Dyin' Breed.

Metallica's James Hetfield writes a personal message that has been shared on the band's Instagram page, alongside a photo of the frontman joined onstage by Rossington at the metal icons' 30th anniversary show.

"RIP Brother Gary," begins Papa Het, "Thank you bringing me so much joy with our guitar playing and songwriting in one of my all time favorite bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd."

Others, including Zakk Wylde, Journey's Neal Schon, Motorhead's Phil Campbell, Guns N' Roses' Richard Fortus all lamented the loss as did country notables Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Travis Tritt and Will Hoge, as seen below.

Currently, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have a North American summer tour booked together, the latter carrying on with longtime tech Elwood Francis in place of late bassist and co-singer Duty Hill since the summer of 2021. View those dates here.

Rockers Mourn the Loss of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington

Metallica

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera)

Phil Campbell (Motorhead)

Neal Schon (Journey)

Damon Johnson (Thin Lizzy)

Joe Bonamassa

Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses)

Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Dio, ex-Whitesnake)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Michael Amott (Arch Enemy, ex-Carcass)

Jeremy Wagner (Broken Hope)

Matt Pinfield (The Power Hour TV show)

Mark Strigl (SiriusXM)

Eddie Trunk (SiriusXM)

Lou Brutus (SiriusXM)

Travis Tritt

David Ellefson (The Lucid, Kings of Thrash, ex-Megadeth)

Frank Hannon (Tesla)

Outlaws

Jared James Nichols

Will Hoge

Craig Locicero (Forbidden)

Kane Roberts (Alice Cooper)

Possessed

Ron Keel (Keel)

Del James