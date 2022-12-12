Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour Dates

The summer of 2022 will provide music lovers to catch two of the most iconic rock bands in history sharing the stage together. ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a co-headlining tour that will kick off this July.

Borrowing from two of their biggest hits, the tour has been dubbed "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," and it's set to touch down in over 22 cities this summer. The trek starts Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., wrapping up up on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Camden, New Jersey's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. All dates, cities and venues can be seen listed below. Uncle Kracker will provide support on the run.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, of course, have a wealth of classic Southern Rock favorites including the aforementioned "Simple Man" that is part of the tour moniker, as well as "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama," "That Smell," "Gimme Three Steps" and plenty more. ZZ Top, meanwhile, have put their stamp on such Texas-branded blues rock staples as "Tush," "La Grange," "Cheap Sunglasses," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and the tour moniker-sharing "Sharp Dressed Man."

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Lynyrd Skynyrd / ZZ Top "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" 2023 Tour Dates

July 21 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Julu 23 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Julu 28 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Julu 29 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 30 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

Aug. 10 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 20 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 01 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 02 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 08 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 09 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 17 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

*Not A Live Nation Date

Live Nation Live Nation loading...