Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour Dates
The summer of 2022 will provide music lovers to catch two of the most iconic rock bands in history sharing the stage together. ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a co-headlining tour that will kick off this July.
Borrowing from two of their biggest hits, the tour has been dubbed "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," and it's set to touch down in over 22 cities this summer. The trek starts Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., wrapping up up on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Camden, New Jersey's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. All dates, cities and venues can be seen listed below. Uncle Kracker will provide support on the run.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, of course, have a wealth of classic Southern Rock favorites including the aforementioned "Simple Man" that is part of the tour moniker, as well as "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama," "That Smell," "Gimme Three Steps" and plenty more. ZZ Top, meanwhile, have put their stamp on such Texas-branded blues rock staples as "Tush," "La Grange," "Cheap Sunglasses," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and the tour moniker-sharing "Sharp Dressed Man."
Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.
Lynyrd Skynyrd / ZZ Top "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" 2023 Tour Dates
July 21 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Julu 23 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Julu 28 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Julu 29 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 30 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
Aug. 10 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Aug. 20 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 01 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 02 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 08 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 09 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 17 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
*Not A Live Nation Date