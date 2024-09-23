At their headlining set closing out Riot Fest in Chicago, thrash legends Slayer performed a 20-song reunion set, their first since the end of their farewell tour in late 2019.

It was one of just three festival appearances Slayer are making this year. The others will take place at two more festivals — Louder Than Life (Sept. 27) and Aftershock (Oct. 10).

Together onstage for the first time in almost five full years, Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph leaned heavily on two of Slayer's most classic albums. Half of the set was comprised of material off Reign in Blood and Seasons in the Abyss, with "Reborn" off the former record being played live for the first time since 2014.

All but one studio album — Diabolus in Musica — was represented by at least one track, including "213," the Divine Intervention rarity that hadn't been played since 1998.

See the complete setlist and fan-filmed footage of select songs below.

From what footage online shows, Slayer sounded tight and aggressive, not really showing any sign of rust after getting back together for the first time in about half a decade. Araya, whose desire to retire is what ultimately forced the band's hand in hanging it up, sounded particularly strong and energized.

While Slayer have reunited for a trio of festival appearances this year, fans shouldn't view this as a full time comeback. King, who released his debut solo album earlier this year — From Hell I Rise — has remained steadfast that Slayer have no intentions on making new music.

"For me, it’s three shows marking five years since our final shows, a fun, ‘Hey, remember us from before the pandemic?’ celebration," King told Metal Hammer back in May.

Slayer, Intro + "South of Heaven" (Sept. 22, 2024)

Slayer, "Raining Blood" + "Black Magic" (Sept. 22, 2024)

Slayer, "War Ensemble" (Sept. 22, 2024)

Slayer Setlist — Sept. 22, 2024 (Riot Fest)

01. "South of Heaven"

02. "Reborn" (First time live since 2014)

03. "Blood Red"

04. "Postmortem"

05. "Repentless"

06. "Payback"

07. "Temptation"

08. "Jihad"

09. "Seasons in the Abyss"

10. "Born of Fire"

11. "War Ensemble"

12. "Hate Worldwide"

13. "Disciple"

14. "Dead Skin Mask"

15. "Hell Awaits"

16. "213" (First time live since 1998)

17. "Mandatory Suicide"

18. "Raining Blood"

19. "Black Magic"

20. "Angel of Death"

via setlist.fm