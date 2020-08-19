Slayer Action Figures Based on Their ‘Live Undead’ Album Are Coming

Slayer action figures based on the legendary thrash metal act's Live Undead album art make their way from the ghostly cemetery to the toy domain this summer. Are you ready to play?

Manufactured by Super7, the music-inclined toy company revealed the set of three figures — plus a "bloody headstone" pulled straight from the iconic cover — on social media this week. Live Undead is the first live Slayer album. The effort was initially released in 1984 by Metal Blade Records.

Metalheads might be familiar with the Super7 name. In the past, action figures based around metal bands such as Iron Maiden, Ghost and many others have hit toy store shelves thanks to the outfit.

It's not even the first time that Super7 has tapped Slayer for action figure inspiration. Previously, the toymaker issued a figurine immortalizing the demonic Minotaur from the cover of the band's 1983 debut Show No Mercy. (There's also a glow-in-the-dark wall decoration of the creature.)

Last year, Super7 founder and owner Brian Flynn said, "Growing up in the '80s, punk rock, skateboarding and metal were heavily intertwined. I learned about Slayer first from their ads and reviews in Thrasher Magazine. Needless to say, as teenage kids we were hooked on all things extreme, and Slayer took it to the next level."

He continued, "Still to this day, Slayer is on heavy rotation both personally and at the office."

Interestingly, the set of Slayer figures includes what appears to be the skeleton-esque likenesses of Tom Araya, Kerry King and the late Jeff Hanneman. However, Dave Lombardo, the former member who played drums on Live Undead and surrounding Slayer albums, isn't represented.

Likeminded fans can keep their eyes on super7.com for more information on the Live Undead toy set. It's due to be released Wednesday (Aug. 19), per an Instagram post from the manufacturer.