Slayer Deep Dives Into Performance History With ‘Slaytanic Verses’ Digital Museum

If you're going to hail Slayer, you most certainly need a shrine and the band has provided that in the form of a new digital online museum dubbed Slaytanic Verses.

The veteran band who are returning from retirement for only a handful of select shows this year are allowing fans to take a trip down memory lane with this extensive deep dive into the band's touring history.

The current Slaytanic Verses exhibit, housed on the band's website, is dubbed "Live Assaults: 1981 Through Today."

A posting from the band reads:

Welcome to the Slaytanic Verses, where the official Slayer archives are shared with you - the most diabolical and diehard fans in existence. Slaytanic Verses is packed with deep dives and rare, behind-the-scenes glimpses into Slayer history. Here, fans will discover real stories and have access to exclusive, authenticated collectibles directly from the band. Photos, gear, artwork, instruments, and first-hand accounts collected over decades will guide you through the band's journey. This is just the beginning. The Slaytanic Verses archive and collectibles store will continue to expand, offering even more from the conquests and chaos of Slayer's indelible legacy. All hail Slayer.

What's in the "Live Assaults: 1981 Through Today" Exhibit?

As the title might reflect, there's a pretty extensive look at the band's touring history. The collection starts off with a hand-drawn flier that the band made up for their first public performance at a Battle of the Bands competition at the South Gate Park Auditorium in South Gate, California on Oct. 31, 1981. Admission to the show was a mere one dollar. Guitarist Jeff Hanneman also offered his recollections of that fateful first performance.

Elsewhere in the exhibit, you'll get a plentiful amount of photos from Slayer's touring experiences, numerous fliers created to promote their shows, recollections from the band's members about the specific events that were included in the exhibit, vintage tour merch, laminates from tours, a look at some of the iconic band instruments, videos from performances and collectibles from the band that are available for purchase.

Simply put, if you're a Slayer fan, this is the goldmine of archived material revisiting the band's legendary history. You can check out a trailer below for the Slaytanic Verses digital museum. And just a reminder that the current exhibit is only the beginning with the band planning to add more to their personal archives over time.

Slayer in 2024

Slayer's return in 2024 has been a brief one. The band's Louder Than Life performance was scratched due to weather related caution from Hurricane Helene. The band did recently perform at Chicago's Riot Fest and will play Sacramento's Aftershock on Oct. 10 finishing out their run.