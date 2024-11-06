At last night's show in Zurich, Switzerland, Sleep Token performed using pre-recorded tracks in place of guitarist IV and bassist III, who had fallen ill and were unable to play. Fan-filmed footage of this concert has emerged and can been seen further down the page.

The band made the announcement yesterday (Nov. 5), informing fans that the band's only members playing stringed instruments would not be onstage.

"The show will go ahead as planned, using pre-recorded tracks from both III and IV, capturing our recent tour preparations," Sleep Token wrote. "We always endeavour to avoid cancelling a Ritual unless completely unavoidable and we hope this outcome is more acceptable to you than a last-minute cancellation," the statement continued.

The group concluded, "Thank you for your understand and support through these unforeseen changes. Tonight, we perform for them, and for you."

With the increased expenses associated with touring and, thus, a canceled or postponed becoming even more costly, Sleep Token are not the first band to make a decision such as this one.

However, performing with just a vocalist and live drummer is one of the more noteworthy instances, leaving all guitar and pass parts to come via those pre-recorded tracks.

In an era where concert tickets are more expensive than they've ever been, it's up to fans to determine whether this particular show remains a fair value.

Sleep Token thanked the Swiss crowd for their "unwavering support" in a followup post on Instagram and fans mostly seemed receptive toward the band's intentions to not cancel or postpone the gig.

Watch fan-filmed footage of "Alkaline" and "Higher" directly below and view Sleep Token's 16-song setlist from the Nov. 5 gig without III and IV onstage.

Sleep Token, "Alkaline" (Without III and IV) — Nov. 5, 2024

Sleep Token, "Higher" (Without III and IV) — Nov. 5, 2024

Sleep Token Setlist — Nov. 5, 2024

01. "The Night Does Not Belong to God"

02. "The Offering"

03. "Dark Signs"

04. "Higher"

05. "Atlantic"

06. "Hypnosis"

07. "Like That"

08. "Alkaline"

09. "Missing Limbs"

10. "Chokehold"

11. "The Summoning"

12. "Granite"

13. "Rain"

14. "Ascensionism"

15. "Take Me Back to Eden"

16. "Euclid"

