Setlist + Video – Sleep Token Launch 2025 U.S. Arena Tour
Sleep Token launched their headlining U.S. arena tour last night (Sept. 17) at the gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, playing a 15-song set that included the live debut of two tracks off their latest album, Even In Arcadia.
The kickoff marks the fourth live performance by Sleep Token this year, the previous three being festival appearances in June — Rock am Ring and Rock im Park in Germany and a headlining set at the legendary Download Festival in England.
The setlist was mostly fixated on the group's two most recent records, this year's Even in Arcadia and the 2023 breakout Take Me Back to Eden. The remainder of the performance featured two songs off This Place Will Become Your Tomb and one song apiece off Sundowning and the One EP.
As for the live debuts, the Even in Arcadia songs "Provider" and "Infinite Baths" were played for the very first time, giving fans in attendance a nice exclusive.
Watch fan-filmed footage of "Infinite Baths" below and keep scrolling to see the 15-song setlist and the rest of Sleep Token's U.S. tour dates.
Sleep Token, "Infinite Baths" (Live Debut)
Sleep Token Setlist — Sept. 16, 2025
01. "Look to Windward"
02. "The Offering"
03. "Vore"
04. "Emergence"
Interlude
05. "Alkaline"
06. "Hypnosis"
07. "Provider" (Live debut)
08. "Rain"
09. "Caramel"
Interlude
10. "The Summoning"
11. "Aqua Regia"
12. "Granite"
13. "Thread the Needle"
Interlude
14. "Damocles"
15. "Infinite Baths" (Live debut)
Sleep Token 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 16 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Sept. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sept. 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
Sept. 20 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
Sept. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 23 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
Sept. 28 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sept. 30 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Oct. 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Oct. 05 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Oct. 07 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct. 10 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
*festival
