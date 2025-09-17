Sleep Token launched their headlining U.S. arena tour last night (Sept. 17) at the gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, playing a 15-song set that included the live debut of two tracks off their latest album, Even In Arcadia.

The kickoff marks the fourth live performance by Sleep Token this year, the previous three being festival appearances in June — Rock am Ring and Rock im Park in Germany and a headlining set at the legendary Download Festival in England.

The setlist was mostly fixated on the group's two most recent records, this year's Even in Arcadia and the 2023 breakout Take Me Back to Eden. The remainder of the performance featured two songs off This Place Will Become Your Tomb and one song apiece off Sundowning and the One EP.

As for the live debuts, the Even in Arcadia songs "Provider" and "Infinite Baths" were played for the very first time, giving fans in attendance a nice exclusive.

Watch fan-filmed footage of "Infinite Baths" below and keep scrolling to see the 15-song setlist and the rest of Sleep Token's U.S. tour dates.

Sleep Token, "Infinite Baths" (Live Debut)

Sleep Token Setlist — Sept. 16, 2025

01. "Look to Windward"

02. "The Offering"

03. "Vore"

04. "Emergence"

Interlude

05. "Alkaline"

06. "Hypnosis"

07. "Provider" (Live debut)

08. "Rain"

09. "Caramel"

Interlude

10. "The Summoning"

11. "Aqua Regia"

12. "Granite"

13. "Thread the Needle"

Interlude

14. "Damocles"

15. "Infinite Baths" (Live debut)

via setlist.fm

Sleep Token 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sept. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sept. 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Sept. 20 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

Sept. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept. 23 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

Sept. 28 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sept. 30 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct. 05 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Oct. 07 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 10 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

*festival