Slipknot’s Clown Hints at Changes in Touring Future – ‘We Won’t Tour Like We Used To’

It happens with most successful bands that play decades into their career. At some point, there's a scale back or an alteration to the group's touring that better suits them, and Slipknot percussionist Clown revealed during a new interview with Kerrang for their summer print issue that a change in touring will likely come for the band in the future.

In an exclusive interview for our summer print issue, Clown admits that the ’Knot’s touring schedule may not remain at the same pace in the future, but that could lead to some very interesting and exciting new alternatives for fans.

“The only god we’ve ever known is to get on the road, play our music and tour,” he says. “I always wanted that salvation in my day. Growing up in an alcoholic family, music was the gift that helped me get out. But I can promise you that we won’t tour like we used to, because if we keep pushing like we used to, I don’t think we’ll be able to keep up.”

But, the percussionist cautions, that the change may come more in the way in which they tour than a significant reduction of shows.

“I can see smaller venues, with more dates,” Clown explains. “Wouldn’t it be great if we had seven days in New York City or London or anywhere, at a reasonably sized venue, and played every album in its entirety – with intros, outfits, production and everything from that time period? That could be cool. There are some songs we’ve never played live. Places we’ve never been. That’s unacceptable!”

For now, you can still see Slipknot in the way in which they've toured throughout the years. Be sure to get tickets to see them here.