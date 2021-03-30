Slipknot’s Clown Places ‘Electric Theater’ NFT Up for Auction

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan is the latest to dive into the world of non-fungible tokens, producing his first NFT that's currently up for auction.

This NFT is a one-of-one piece and has been minted as an exclusive #NFT and will be retired from any future use. The image is the original logo from Knotfest's Electric Theater that has projectile insects flying from Clown's mouth with the occasional stray climbing back into his nose.

As you can see, the imagery is of Clown's mask from Slipknot's We Are Not Your Kind era. The NFT also has an original piece of audio to go along with looped imagery. You can get a closer look below.

The musician has teamed up with Zora where fans can currently bid upon the exclusive NFT. Head here for more information.

Slipknot are currently on break from the road due to the pandemic, but Clown and his cohorts have been working on new music during the quarantine. Earlier this month, singer Corey Taylor revealed that the next record could be conceptual in nature.

"There's a chance that it could be conceptual if we can really do it right. The music is brilliant, it expands on what we did with We Are Not Your Kind and kind of blossoms from there," he told KLOS' Matt Pinfield.

He continued, "The great thing is, it's got not only that, but it's got everything that you would want from a Slipknot project - there's the heavy stuff, there's the dark stuff, there's the melodic stuff, there's the weird stuff. We have so many different flavors that we can play with that now, at this point, it's just us mixing and matching and seeing what excites us."

Taylor has also spoken about the band's desire to resume their We Are Not Your Kind touring once pandemic precautions lift, so stay tuned for further updates.