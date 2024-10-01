We now know where Clown stands when it comes to other bands wearing masks on stage like Slipknot.

Shawn "Clown" Crahan and frontman Corey Taylor appear in the latest episode of the internet video series "Hot Ones Versus," a spinoff of the popular series on the First We Feast YouTube channel, "Hot Ones." Guests on "Versus" scarf down hot wings while peppering each other with random questions in lieu of a host.

In the opening minutes of the episode, Taylor asks the percussionist for his thoughts on the masks other notable acts wear onstage.

"You're credited with first coming up with the idea of Slipknot's iconic masks sparking a movement in the metal world," Taylor reads from a card. "As an expert, rate these artists masks on a scale of 1 to 10."

Crahan was then given the following list of masked performers to rate:

Daft Punk

"I think I requested to talk to them once but they're like space guys," Crahan says about electronic dance act Daft Punk.

The encounter apparently didn't get very far with Crahan being denied a conversation with the duo.

"They couldn't hear you though the helmet," Taylor suggests.

Clown's Daft Punk Mask Rating: 4.5 out of 10

GWAR

"First of all, these guys walk around with like no underwear all day in this stuff," Crahan says upon being shown a photo of GWAR.

"They life it," Taylor offers up.

Crahan showed appreciation for GWAR's dedication to the bit when giving his rating.

Clown's GWAR Mask Rating: 10 out of 10

Marshmello

EDM artist Marshmello, or "marshmallow head" as Crahan calls him, is known for wearing a plastic bucket-like mask/helmet with a face on its side.

"It's like a bonfire Teletubby thing," Crahan tells Taylor.

The reason behind his disapproval of Marshmallo's mask seems to be a combination of look and function.

"It doesn't work for today," Crahan says. '

Clown's Marshmello Mask Rating: 0 out of 10

Clown Ranks an Old Slipknot Mask of His

To wrap up the segment, Taylor shows Crahan a photo of one of his very first clown masks which he was told was "too much" when he wore it for the first time. The mask utilizes Crahan's own hair and resembles a clown with carvings in its face.

He still thinks it holds up in 2024.

"C'mon, this is a 10," Crahan says holding the photo. "That's why you put it in the pile."

Taylor Dishes On His Greatest Feuds

The approximately 15-minute video is full of fun moments and insight into the 25-year history of Slipknot. At one point, Crahan asks Taylor to rank artists he's feuded with from best to worst including Nickelback, MGK and Limp Bizkit.

"I love that this is coming up as I'm doing all this work on myself," Taylor says. "If I were to answer with my current self, I would say that a lot of things that I said were based off of my own ego, my own insecurities, my own arrogance."

Slipknot's Corey Taylor + Clown on Hot Ones Versus

