On a new episode of "Hot Ones Versus," Slipknot's Corey Taylor ranked three of his biggest feuds from best to worst.

The popular spinoff of the First We Feast video channel series "Hot Ones" pits CMFT against bandmate Shawn "Clown" Crahan. The two engage in challenges, tasked with tackling difficult questions. These daunting replies can be dodged, however, but the contestant must eat an ultra spicy "death wing" as a penalty.

The chicken wings are so hot that at one point Taylor describes the sensation as feeling like he "put lipstick on with a lit cigarette." Clown, meanwhile, implores the Slipknot singer to stop making him laugh while dealing with the pain from the dreaded "death wing."

Things start off pretty spicy, figuratively, as Clown is instantly faced with ranking the masks of other famous musicians in and outside of the world of heavy music. Then it's Taylor's turn, asked to rank his feuds with Limp Bizkit, Nickelback and Machine Gun Kelly from worst to best.

Corey Taylor Now + Then Have Different Feelings

"I love that this is coming up as I'm doing all this work on myself," Taylor laughs, not looking forward to potentially having to speak ill of anyone. Or worse — reignite an old beef. "If I were to answer with my current self, I would say that a lot of things that I said were based off of my own ego, my own insecurities, my own arrogance," he admits before delivering the goods about what his former self would say.

Corey Taylor on His Limp Bizkit Feud

Clown displayed excitement over his bandmate getting the opportunity to rehash these old and notorious feuds. "If I were to say that with that ugly ego, I would say at the top I would put Limp Bizkit," Taylor reveals after being asked to rank the trio of feuds from best to worst. He reasons, "Because, creatively, there are so many factors to that band that show and have been explored. And my issues truly weren't even with Limp Bizkitl they were with Fred [Durst]. It wasn't about the band, it was just about what Fred represented at the time, the things that were being said and the people in the band that were actually saying things about us."

Clown recalls that "everyone" was saying things about Slipknot early in their career. Of course, he means negative things. Durst was said to have called Slipknot fans "a bunch of fat, ugly kids." Taylor responded saying that a lot of those same kids were probably Bizkit fans as well, ending his message with a death threat. It was more chest-beating bravado than any actual intent to commit murder.

Corey Taylor on His MGK Feud

"I would put MGK in the middle," he says next, acknowledging, "Before the beef, I did have respect for him and I liked his music. We butted heads ego wise and creatively because of a song that he and Travis [Barker] invited me to be on. He and me are very similar and I hope he's figuring shit out because I know he's been through some dark shit."

Even when assessing these feuds through the lens of his "ugly ego," Taylor's current self can't help but take over and wish MGK well in his personal life. This really is the new CMFT!

Corey Taylor on His Nickelback Feud

Who hasn't picked on Nickelback, right? In 2017, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger had reached his breaking point and lashed out at Taylor, Stone Sour and Slipknot. He called Stone Sour "Nickelback lite" and dubbed the 'Knot a "gimmick." After a bunch of back and forth (Nickelback's members even called to apologize), it had all simmered down.

"I'll put Nickelback last," Taylor reveals, "because, honestly, they're just a musical echo. It's just the same thing."

The singer did confess that he likes at least one of Nickelback's songs, though!

"There's some stuff of theirs that I like. I thought 'How You Remind Me' was a really good song," Taylor says, which Clown mocks with a laugh. He doesn't take the bait though and calls out the percussionist for knowing how to push his buttons.

Watch the full episode below. You'll even find out who Clown's favorite "pop princess" is, which Taylor guessed correctly.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor vs. Clown — Hot One Verses (Full Video)

