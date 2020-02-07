Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Names Code Orange, Knocked Loose, Ho99o9 as the Future of Heavy Music

Slipknot’s goals stretch further than just playing arenas and amphitheaters around the world — the legendary masked band also want to pay their success forward. In a new interview, Corey Taylor speaks about the future, naming Code Orange, Knocked Loose, Ho99o9 and more as acts who will move heavy music forward.

Code Orange will support Slipknot on the 2020 North American leg of the Knotfest Roadshow. Last year, Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth received coveted opening spots, touring on the Nine’s cycle for We Are Not Your Kind.

Taylor is never one to keep his opinions to himself, especially when countering the “rock is dead” narrative. “I think the underground is always gonna be healthy. Because that’s where the majority of trendsetters, the cutting-edge artists come from,” Taylor tells the BBC. “Whether it’s bands like Knocked Loose or bands like… There’s this fantastic band called Ho99o9, which is like hip hop/metal/hardcore, they dabble in so many genres. And they’re SO good.”

When asked which new acts from the 2010s impressed him, CMFT responded, “Well, obviously, Rival Sons is right there. Royal Blood is a great rock act. There’s something visceral about their music that’s really, really good. If you wanted to get into the darker-edged stuff, Code Orange is fantastic. Knocked Loose: their new album is sick, Oh my god! I mean, if you need music for a workout, that’s the album you put on. Their new one is just insane; it’s incredible. And this band… I’m not sure anybody’s heard about… Slipknot.”

Along with Code Orange, A Day to Remember and Underoath will open the 2020 Knotfest Roadshow. See the full list of dates here, and for tickets to the North American run, click here.